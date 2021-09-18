Ex-Boeing pilot likely to face prosecution in 737 Max jet probe

Mark Forkner, Boeing’s 737 Max chief technical pilot, may face criminal charges in the coming weeks

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX takes off during a flight test in Renton, Washington January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Redmond/File photo

A former Boeing pilot is expected to face prosecution in the 737 Max probe within the coming weeks. Reuters

The National
Sep 18, 2021

A former Boeing pilot is expected to face criminal charges after US federal prosecutors suspected him of misleading aviation regulators about safety issues blamed for two fatal crashes of the 737 Max, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Mark Forkner, who was Boeing's 737 Max chief technical pilot during the aircraft’s development, is likely to face prosecution in the coming weeks, the newspaper reported, citing sources.

In his past role, Mr Forkner served as the Chicago-based aircraft manufacturer's lead contact with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for how airline pilots must be trained to fly the new jet.

The exact formal charge or charges Mr Forkner might face are not yet known, the WSJ said.

A US Justice Department spokesman and Boeing declined to comment, the newspaper said.

Mr Forkner's prosecution would be the first attempt to hold a Boeing employee accountable for conduct that preceded the two fatal 737 Max crashes, which occurred in Indonesia in October 2018 and Ethiopia in March 2019. The disasters brought the death toll from the two accidents to 346 people.

Read More
Boeing directors face investor lawsuit over fatal 737 Max crashes
India’s SpiceJet to resume Boeing 737 Max service next month

An automated flight-control system known as MCAS was implicated in both crashes, triggered by a single malfunctioning sensor. The FAA cleared the Max aircraft to resume commercial flights last year after Boeing fixed the flawed design and made other extensive modifications to the jet’s flight-control computers.

The FAA is the government agency responsible for approving the plane’s operation in the US and it oversaw efforts over 18 months to redesign systems on the jet while it was grounded.

The UAE's civil aviation regulator also lifted a 23-month ban on the Boeing 737 Max jet earlier this year and deemed the aircraft safe to return to the skies. The UAE is home to flydubai, one of the world's biggest customers of the 737 Max aircraft.

About 175 countries have cleared the Max to resume service after Boeing paid over $2.5 billion in fines and redesigned the MCAS linked to the two fatal clashes.

The 737 Max is a principal money-maker for Boeing, making the resumption of its deliveries critical as air travel demand recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic and a worldwide flying ban on the model.

Updated: September 18th 2021, 2:07 PM
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
BusinessAviationBoeingBoeing 737
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Ex-Boeing pilot likely to face prosecution in 737 Max jet probe
Ex-Boeing pilot likely to face prosecution in 737 Max jet probe
An image that illustrates this article Emirates to hire 3,000 cabin crew and 500 service staff as routes ramp up
Emirates to hire 3,000 cabin crew and 500 service staff as routes ramp up
An image that illustrates this article Rolls-Royce’s all-electric plane takes to skies for first time
Rolls-Royce’s all-electric plane takes to skies for first time
An image that illustrates this article Heathrow and BA zone in on net-zero 'perfect flight' using sustainable jet fuel
Heathrow and BA zone in on net-zero 'perfect flight' using sustainable jet fuel