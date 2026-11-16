AIX investors urged to register claims ahead of creditor meeting in December

Investors in AIX Investment Group's liquidated unit have been urged to register their claims by December 4, as its liquidators plan to hold the first meeting of creditors on December 8.

AIX Secure SPV, the Cayman-registered issuer of fixed-income notes linked to Dubai-based AIX Investment Group, was placed in official liquidation on October 30 by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands.

The court appointed Angela Barkhouse of Kroll (Cayman) and Michael Byrne of Kroll Middle East Consultancy in the Dubai International Financial Centre as joint official liquidators.

Claims must be filed online through the liquidation website, law firm ALBM Excello Law, whose clients were among the creditors that supported the winding-up petition, said in a statement on Monday.

The firm is helping AIX investors file claims, appoint proxies and put forward members for the liquidation committee.

“Many AIX investors are based in the UAE, and the liquidators have been authorised by the Cayman Islands Court to pursue proceedings before the DIFC Courts and the Dubai courts,” Sujith Mathew, partner at ALBM Excello Law, said.

“We will continue to monitor developments and keep investors informed as the liquidation progresses."

What went wrong

AIX Secure SPV, which was registered in the Cayman Islands on December 9, 2022, was established to issue debt notes to raise funds for investment activities, either directly or through affiliated entities.

However, investors alleged that AIX Secure SPV failed to make interest payments when due and filed claims against them.

According to the Financial Times, investors have filed claims seeking to recover about $10 million, including two individual claims for $2 million and $8 million. The company reportedly suspended payments to thousands of investors after promising annual returns of up to 30 per cent.

AIX on its website said that "a period of exceptional geopolitical uncertainty and significant volatility across global financial markets has affected valuations and investment realisation cycles within a limited part of AIX’s product offering".

Last month, the UAE's Capital Market Authority (CMA) said it is reviewing AIX Financial Consultations' activities after receiving information that the company had delayed or even missed payouts.

Without disclosing the details of the information it received or the nature of the review, the CMA said it would keep the matter confidential to ensure a thorough, fair and impartial assessment.

Following the Cayman Islands ruling, AIX said that it has written to its investors directly, explaining why it is proposing a restructuring rather than a forced sale of assets in current market conditions.

"AIX intends to apply to the court for a stay of the order within the period permitted, and will ask the court to consider in full the alternative to liquidation presented to investors in October," it said on November 4.

Steps for investors

The liquidators have "determined that AIX Secure SPV should be treated as insolvent, so the liquidation committee must have between three and five creditors", the latest statement said.

While late claims will still be accepted, those creditors may be shut out of the meeting.

"A claim admitted for voting is not yet admitted for payment; the liquidators will assess claims for distribution later," it added. The liquidators have also asked investors not to visit their offices.

As per the letter to creditors, nominations for the liquidation committee close on November 26. Submission of claim information for voting, notice of attendance and proxy forms are due by December 4. The creditors’ meeting will be held virtually on December 8.

The committee will advise the liquidators on strategy and approve the basis of their fees.