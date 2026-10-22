UAE regulator reviews AIX Financial Consultations amid investor claims and payment concerns

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) said it is reviewing AIX Financial Consultations' activities after receiving information that the company had delayed or even missed payouts.

Without disclosing the details of the information it received or the nature of the review, the CMA said it would keep the matter confidential to ensure a thorough, fair and impartial assessment.

A case has been filed with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts against AIX Financial Group's Cayman Islands affiliate, AIX Secure SPV Ltd.

Carl Marcus Detloff issued the claim in August concerning nine note subscription agreements entered into between June 2023 and August 2025. Mr Detloff alleges that AIX Secure SPV failed to make interest payments when due and contends this entitled him to terminate their agreement.

He seeks repayment of invested capital of £925,000, €240,000, and $309,692, along with unpaid interest payments and an additional $900,000 he claims is owed under the agreements. AIX Secure SPV, represented by Pinsent Masons, has not yet stated its position publicly.

In a statement published on AIX Investment Group's website, AIX Secure SPV said “geopolitical uncertainty and significant volatility across global financial markets has affected valuations and investment realisation cycles within a limited part of AIX's product offering”.

The majority of AIX's products and their underlying investments have not been affected, it added, and AIX continues to meet its obligations to investors under those products and investments.

AIX Financial Consultation is regulated by the CMA and specialises in wealth management, retirement planning and portfolio diversification.

The statement said it had appointed leading international law firms, and financial and restructuring advisers to provide support, including in its communications with the relevant authorities.

“Following a comprehensive review, measures relating to the restructuring of the affected investments are now being taken forward under the direct oversight of management and subject to the applicable approvals. The aim is to protect value, maintain stability and determine the most appropriate path forward for affected investors.”

According to the Financial Times, investors have filed claims seeking to recover about $10 million, including two individual claims for $2 million and $8 million. Dubai-based AIX Investment Group, an international investment advisory firm, reportedly suspended payments to thousands of investors after promising annual returns of up to 30 per cent.

The CMA said it is conducting the review under its regulatory mandate and legal procedures. It will provide updates through official channels and will urge the public and market participants to rely on authorised sources for verified information.