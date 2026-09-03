Business

The Old Souq in Dubai. Businesses in the UAE reported improvement in customer activity despite the Iran conflict, now in its seventh month. EPA
The Old Souq in Dubai. Businesses in the UAE reported improvement in customer activity despite the Iran conflict, now in its seventh month. EPA

UAE non-oil sector records fastest growth since 2024 despite Iran war

Significant rise in new business orders drove economic activity in August

Sarmad Khan
Sarmad Khan

September 03, 2026

Business activity in the UAE's non-oil private sector in August improved at the fastest pace since December 2024 in a clear sign of recovery as companies shake off the impact of the Iran war.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 55.3 from the 52.7 recorded in July. A reading above 50 indicates growth in economic activity, while one below indicates a contraction.

The latest PMI index was supported by a substantial rise in new business, the joint-strongest level for more than two years, as well as sharper output growth, inventory expansion, easing supply constraints and lower price pressures.

“The UAE's non-oil economy has shifted decisively into a higher gear, with August's PMI … suggesting that firms are adapting more effectively to the current market environment,” David Owen, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

“Demand growth accelerated, while delivery times improved and cost pressures softened, indicating a broad-based strengthening in domestic economic conditions.”

The "robust upturn" in August reflected a combination of growing sales momentum and renewed stock build-outs, the S&P Global survey showed.

Companies also reported improvement in customer activity that "came amid a steady, if not complete, easing of economic caution arising from the Middle East conflict", S&P Global said.

Export demand also increased, marking back-to-back expansions following a spell of decline throughout the second quarter.

Updated: September 03, 2026, 5:07 AM
EconomyUAEDubaiAbu Dhabi