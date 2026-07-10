Jeff Zucker on the Banijay-All3Media deal and Abu Dhabi's crucial role

A global media production titan has been formed with the merging of Banijay and All3Media – a deal in which Abu Dhabi-linked RedBird IMI had a crucial hand.

Jeff Zucker, chief executive of RedBirdIMI and new chairman of Banijay Entertainment, answers questions on how this new media powerhouse has been created at an extraordinary time for the industry.

Q1. Why was bringing together Banijay Entertainment and All3Media the right deal to pursue?

Zucker: The deal gives us a truly global powerhouse that has the scale and depth to be a key player in every market.

The transaction brings together two leading production businesses with deep creative talent, global reach and exceptional intellectual property.

The combined group has more than 170 creative labels across 25 countries, distributes content in nearly 250 territories, produces around 19,000 hours annually and holds a catalogue of 265,000 hours.

For us, the opportunity goes beyond scale. It creates a business with some of the world's strongest creative assets and positions it to serve audiences across streaming, broadcast, digital and live platforms for years to come.

Q2. What does the RedBird IMI portfolio actually include?

Zucker: This portfolio reflects the direction the media and entertainment industry is taking.

One of All3Media's biggest hits is the suspense-laden Traitors UK. Photo: Banijay Group / RedBird IMI Info

At the centre is the combination of All3Media and Banijay Entertainment, bringing together an extraordinary collection of global franchises and creative IP including The Traitors, Survivor, Peaky Blinders, Big Brother, MasterChef and Legends. Beyond scale, the portfolio is increasingly delivering cultural impact at the highest level, with Hamnet becoming the first production in the RedBird IMI family to win an Academy Award.

Beyond scripted content, Media Res sits at the premium end with globally acclaimed series like The Morning Show and Pachinko. Front Office Sports has evolved from a digital publication into a multi-platform media company and will launch Front Office Sports Tonight, a nationally syndicated television programme in the United States.

EverWonder Studio creates and produces large-scale live events and premium unscripted programming with partners including the NBA and NFL.

Across the portfolio, the focus is on premium intellectual property, global distribution, cultural relevance and businesses with strong audience engagement.

Q3. What is RedBird IMI building overall?

Zucker: We're building a global platform around premium content, sports, news and live experiences.

Across every investment, the focus is the same: businesses with exceptional intellectual property, trusted brands and loyal audiences.

From left, Jeff Zucker, Banijay Entertainment CEO Marco Bassetti and deputy CEO Jane Turton. Photo: IMI Info

We also believe the industry is still in the early stages of consolidation. That creates opportunities for organisations with the capital base, international reach, industry experience and long-term perspective to bring together outstanding businesses and help them grow.

Q4. What impact could this transaction have on the UAE and the wider region?

Zucker: UAE has made it clear that media and the creative industries are a growing strategic priority, as it continues to diversify its economy and invest in knowledge-based sectors.

Abu Dhabi has consistently demonstrated an ability to identify industries with long-term potential and invest in building them.

You saw that in energy and aviation, and you're seeing it today in AI and technology. We believe media, entertainment, sports and intellectual property are part of that same strategic evolution.

Abu Dhabi combines long-term ambition, global outlook and ability to invest at scale. Very few places can bring those elements together so effectively.

Our goal is to build globally relevant platforms for content and intellectual property while connecting creators, businesses and audiences across markets.

Q5. What makes IMI unique as a strategic partner?

Zucker: IMI takes a long-term approach. Much of the investment in this industry is transactional, focused on acquiring assets and exiting them a few years later. IMI sees media, entertainment, sports and intellectual property as strategic sectors that deserve patient capital and sustained investment.

That perspective allows management teams to think beyond short-term results and build businesses that can endure for decades.

That long-term alignment has been one of the strengths of the partnership.

Hadley Gamble interviews US envoy Massad Boulos at IMI's Abu Dhabi studios. Victor Besa / The National Info

Q6. What does success look like in five years for the combined business?

Zucker: We want to see more global hits, stronger ownership of premium IP, deeper relationships with platforms and broadcasters, and more opportunities for audiences to engage with our content across streaming, television, digital media and live experiences.

For RedBird IMI, it also means demonstrating that long-term investment and exceptional creative businesses can generate enduring value.

Q7. What is the sustainable competitive advantage of the combined business?

Zucker: The advantage comes from combining creative talent, premium IP, international scale and independence.

The business has relationships across the industry, an extensive global footprint, one of the largest content catalogues in the market, and some of the world's most recognisable production labels and formats.

That combination is difficult to replicate and positions the business to succeed across multiple platforms and markets.

Q8. Why is premium intellectual property becoming more valuable?

Zucker: Because premium IP commands attention over long periods of time and across multiple platforms.

Franchises such as The Traitors, Survivor, MasterChef and Peaky Blinders can be adapted, licensed and monetised across streaming, broadcast, advertising, merchandise, gaming and live experiences.

As audiences face an endless supply of content, truly distinctive franchises become even more valuable.

Q9. Is the ​​UAE becoming a strategic investor and industry participant in its own right?

Zucker: The UAE is increasingly becoming an important market for the global media industry. It has one of the world's most digitally connected populations, and demand for premium entertainment, sports and trusted news continues to grow, making it an increasingly important market for creators, distributors and investors alike.

Through organisations like IMI and RedBird IMI, the region is taking a more active role in owning, growing and partnering with global media and entertainment businesses. The Banijay Entertainment-All3Media transaction is an example of that evolution.

Q10. How do you think AI will affect the industry and your investments?

Zucker: AI is already changing the way media businesses operate. It's making production more efficient, improving localisation, enhancing audience insights, and helping companies distribute content more effectively across markets and platforms.

Across our portfolio, we're exploring practical applications that allow creative teams to work faster and make better use of data, while keeping people and storytelling at the centre of the process.

At the same time, I think AI increases the value of premium intellectual property and trusted brands. Technology can help create and distribute content, but audiences still gravitate toward stories, franchises and news organisations they know and trust.