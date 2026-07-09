All3Media and Banijay complete merger to create global production powerhouse

Two global media companies have completed a merger to create one of the world's largest independent production houses - with Abu Dhabi a key player in the deal.

Banijay Entertainment and All3Media on Thursday formed a media group backed by RedBird IMI.

The combined company, with headquarters in London, spans 25 countries and more than 265,000 hours of content, including titles such as MasterChef and Peaky Blinders.

"The completion of this merger marks a new era in global entertainment and creates a new independent leader in that category," said Jeff Zucker, chief executive of RedBird IMI and chairman of Banijay Entertainment.

Quote This marks a milestone for RedBird IMI, in only its third year, to play such a leading role in the global entertainment stage Jeff Zucker

"This also marks a milestone for RedBird IMI, in only its third year, to play such a leading role on the global entertainment stage."

The merger was first announced in March. On a combined basis, the new Banijay Entertainment would have generated more than €4.3 billion ($4.92 billion) in revenue.

Redbird IMI is a joint venture between RedBird Capital Partners of New York and IMI, owner of The National and Sky News Arabia, in Abu Dhabi.

Jointly owned by Banijay Group and RedBird IMI, each holding a 50 per cent stake, the merged company will operate under the Banijay Entertainment name and be consolidated by Banijay Group.

With Paris-based Banijay's expansive international footprint and diversified entertainment operation, and All3Media's strength across key English-language geographies, the company cements its position as a preferred content and live provider worldwide, it said.

Banijay Entertainment's leadership team includes chairman Jeff Zucker, CEO Marco Bassetti, and Jane Turton, deputy chief executive. Photo: Supplied Info

The new Banijay Entertainment is home to one of the largest independent catalogues in the industry, with more than 265,000 hours of content and credits including MasterChef, The Traitors, Big Brother, Race Across the World, Survivor, Peaky Blinders, Deal or No Deal, Buccaneers, The Assassin, Wayward, Legends, Hamnet and The Culpa Trilogy.

Alongside Jeff Zucker, Marco Bassetti continues as chief executive of Banijay Entertainment, and Jane Turton, previously chief executive of All3Media, becomes deputy chief executive.

Ms Turton said: "With the completion of the merger of All3Media and Banijay Entertainment, we move to the next phase – one that is incredibly exciting."

With the business expanding its role as a global distributor, a digital studio and a growing live events business, the "opportunity multiplies many times over," she said.

Francois Riahi, chief executive of Banijay Group, said: "We are delighted to partner with RedBird IMI for the next phase of development of Banijay Entertainment, to make together Banijay Entertainment the winning global leader of the content industry, both on and off the screens."