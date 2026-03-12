Global companies express confidence in Gulf markets despite war disruption

International companies, including Bloomberg and Deloitte, have stated their commitment to Gulf markets amid the regional war.

Market uncertainty, especially when it comes to geopolitics, is set to continue and “it's impossible to predict how the war in the Middle East will unfold”, Michael Bloomberg said at a French finance event on Thursday.

“But one thing is certain: the Gulf states will continue to be vital partners in the future of finance, and our company, Bloomberg, like many others, remains fully committed to the region and to helping our customers during this difficult period,” the company's co-founder said.

US-based Bloomberg has a significant presence in the Middle East, with hubs in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The UAE has been increasingly attracting global lenders, as well as asset managers who are either setting up a base in the country, or investing to boost their presence.

The Dubai International Financial Centre added a record 1,924 companies in 2025, a 28 per cent annual increase. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi's financial hub, ADGM, has also seen robust growth, with assets under management rising 48 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025.

This week, HSBC's group chief executive Georges Elhedery also expressed confidence about the Gulf states as Iran continues to attack them in retaliation for strikes by the US and Israel.

“HSBC remains steadfast in our confidence in the GCC and in the long-term strength, resilience and promise of the region,” Mr Elhedery said.

“Our conviction in the GCC’s fundamentals and its future is unchanged. The region has repeatedly shown its ability to endure periods of disruption, adapt with determination, and emerge stronger,” he added.

The lender, which has been in the region for 130 years, will “remain invested in its future and in the opportunities that lie ahead for its people, businesses, and economies”, Mr Elhedery said.

On Thursday, UK consulting major Deloitte confirmed that it was fully operational in the Middle East.

“We are grateful for the decisive and steadfast leadership across the countries in which we operate,” it said in a statement. “The clear directives and protective measures put in place have allowed organisations like ours to continue serving our people and clients with confidence and continuity.”

Deloitte, which has had a presence in the region for the past 100 years, said it “remains deeply invested in supporting the growth and advancement of the region”.