Aurora Media picked as broadcast partner for hydrogen-powered motorsport World Cup

London-based production company Aurora Media Worldwide has been appointed host broadcast partner for the inaugural FIA Extreme H World Cup, the hydrogen-powered motorsport World Cup, as well as the final of Extreme E Desert X Prix.

Extreme H is the world’s first hydrogen-powered off-road racing series, while Extreme E is an international off-road series launched in 2021 to put capabilities of electric vehicles on display and raise awareness of climate change. It is sanctioned by the FIA, the global governing body of car racing.

Aurora’s newly established offices in the Middle East and North Africa will ensure production runs on the ground. The company was founded in London and now also has offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The first FIA Extreme H World Cup will take place from October 9 to 11 in Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia. This follows the Extreme E final lap Desert X Prix on October 4 and 5.

“Aurora has been on this incredible journey with Extreme E from the very start,” said James Pearce, managing director for the Middle East and North Africa at Aurora.

The company will deliver live worldwide coverage, highlights programmes, digital-first content and behind-the-scenes action across both events, it said on Wednesday.

Founded in 2012, Aurora, an All3Media company, has a track record of producing content for major sporting events including Formula E, E1, FIA World Rallycross, Supertri and the FIM World Supercross Championship.

It has teamed up with premium rights holders, broadcasters and brands to produce live and non-live formats, from host broadcasts to original documentaries, digital and social content.

“Aurora has been with us since day one, and we are proud to continue that partnership as we say farewell to Extreme E and showcase the power of hydrogen and sustainable technology with Extreme H to a global audience,” said Ali Russell, managing director of Extreme E and Extreme H.

