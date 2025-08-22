Labubu mania powers Pop Mart’s global surge
Dana Alomar
Dana Alomar

August 22, 2025

Toy company Pop Mart is on track to meet its targeted revenue goal of 20 billion yuan ($2.78 billion) in 2025

The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 450Nm

Price: Dh289,000

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets

The Dark Blue Winter Overcoat & Other Stories From the North
Edited and Introduced by Sjón and Ted Hodgkinson
Pushkin Press 

The Buckingham Murders

Starring: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Prabhleen Sandhu

Director: Hansal Mehta

Rating: 4 / 5

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
'Spies in Disguise'

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones 

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

While you're here
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKinetic%207%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rick%20Parish%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Clean%20cooking%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self-funded%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More coverage from the Future Forum
SPECS

Engine: 4-litre V8 twin-turbo
Power: 630hp
Torque: 850Nm
Transmission: 8-speed Tiptronic automatic
Price: From Dh599,000
On sale: Now

Red flags
  • Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.
  • Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.
  • Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.
  • Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.
  • Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals.

Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Updated: August 22, 2025, 6:02 PM`

Most popular today

1

How to holiday in Saudi Arabia like Cristiano Ronaldo and wife-to-be Georgina Rodriguez

2

Cartoon for August 22, 2025

3

Rio Ferdinand on decision to move to Dubai, Man United's prospects and the pros and cons of social media

4

UAE companies offer signing bonus, golden visas and wellness packages to attract and retain top talent

5

Starlink power cuts reveal vulnerabilities of space-based internet systems

6

Real Madrid salaries 2025/26: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham among top earners

7

Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure Talabani arrested after clashes in Sulaymaniyah

8

UAE school calendar 2025: What new term dates mean for public holidays

9

Fed's Jerome Powell hints at US interest rate cuts

10

The Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries brings fresh wave of talent, ideas and innovation to Abu Dhabi