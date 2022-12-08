UK to shred EU red tape to drive growth with launch of major finance reforms

British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to outline a major reform of the UK’s financial sector, with plans to rip up red tape and replace reams of EU regulations.

Mr Hunt will announce the changes, called the Edinburgh reforms, in the Scottish capital on Friday as he heralded the “golden opportunity” Brexit provided to reshape the rules governing the financial sector.

The package includes more than 30 regulatory changes, with plans to “review, repeal and replace” hundreds of pages of EU regulations,. from disclosure for financial products to prudential rules governing banks.

READ MORE UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt considers value of closing non-dom loophole

Any rules considered to be holding back growth or putting companies off listing in the UK will be reviewed or overhauled, to create a “tailor-made” UK regulatory system.

The government is pushing ahead with efforts to end the UK’s sluggish record on growth, after Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng promised a similar set of reforms called “Big Bang 2.0”.

It was a reference to Margaret Thatcher’s 1986 policies, which started a massive change in the City of London.

“This country’s financial services sector is the powerhouse of the British economy, driving innovation, growth and prosperity across the country,” Mr Hunt said.

“Leaving the EU gives us a golden opportunity to reshape our regulatory regime and unleash the full potential of our formidable financial services sector.”

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt works on his autumn statement - in pictures

Expand Autoplay The Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, works on his speech before the Autumn Statement in his office in No 11 Downing Street, London. All photos: Zara Farrar / HM Treasury

Mr Hunt, who will meet finance chief executives in Edinburgh on Friday, said the government was delivering an “agile, proportionate and home-grown regulatory regime, which will unlock investment across our economy to deliver jobs and opportunity for the British people”.

While promising to protect consumers, the government is also set to announce changes to rules that require large banks to separate retail and investment arms.

UK's finance minister says he is focused on bringing down inflation as economy shrinks - video

In his autumn statement, Mr Hunt pledged to reform Solvency II, referring to the multitrillion-pound insurance sector, which will ease capital rules for the industry.

The Treasury said reforms will build on that pledge, with the Chancellor also expected to issue new mandates to the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority to ensure both help “promote the international competitiveness of the UK”.