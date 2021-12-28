Sharjah approves $9.37bn budget for 2022

Sharjah's ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi approved the emirate's Dh34.42 billion ($9.37bn) budget for 2022, prioritising spending on infrastructure and social and economic development, according to a tweet by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

The 2022 budget, 2.3 per cent bigger than the last year, is expected to provide approximately 1,000 new jobs for newly graduated UAE nationals, according to a government statement on Tuesday.

About 44 per cent of the budget expenditure will be allocated to the development and improvement of the emirate's infrastructure, 27 per cent to economic development with a focus on stimulus processes and 21 per cent for social development. About 11 per cent will be allocated towards welfare and social justice, an increase of 3 per cent compared to 2021, and reflecting the emirate's focus on social support.

The Sharjah government budget will "complete the emirate's march towards achieving the highest levels of excellence, success and sustainable development in all sectors and fields", Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, said.

The government of Sharjah has taken measures to support businesses and individuals to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sharjah introduced Dh1bn of economic stimulus measures in 2020 in response to the economic challenges caused by the global crisis, which included the waiving, reduction or cancellation of certain government fees and charges.

While the world is witnessing instability because of the negative effects of the pandemic, Sharjah has created an "ideal balance" between development and services, resulting in the continued implementation of capital projects and initiatives, Waleed Al Sayegh, director general of the Central Finance Department, said.

The Sharjah government pledged to continue supporting capital projects to ensure that spending on these projects continues in 2022, according to the statement. The capital projects budget constitutes 30 per cent of the general budget.

Salaries and wages constitute 25 per cent of the 2022 budget, an increase of 4 per cent year-on-year.

Government revenue is expected to see an increase of 49 per cent for 2022, compared to the general revenue budget of 2021, the statement said.

More to follow...