Cityscape 2021: RAK Properties bullish about growth as demand picks up

RAK Properties bullish about growth as it targets $136.1m in sales by year-end

RAK Properties is aiming for Dh500 million ($136.1m) in sales by the end of this year and plans to launch a number of residential projects in 2022 to boost its property portfolio as it registers higher demand from buyers.

The Abu Dhabi-listed company will start new projects at its Dh10 billion Mina Al Arab master development in Ras Al Khaimah, according to its acting chief executive Mohammed Al Tair. The mega-project is being constructed in different phases and is expected to be completed within five to seven years.

“The new projects will have 500 to 600 apartments as well as 100 additional villas,” Mr Al Tair said.

Other developers including Arada as well as Sobha Realty also announced plans to launch new projects on the back of higher demand from buyers. Sobha is looking to start a $4bn master development at MBR City in Dubai next year, while Sharjah developer Arada is launching five projects at its Aljada development in the emirate in 2020.

“We feel that the market in the UAE is coming back after Covid-19. It is growing solidly and there is big potential for the growth of the sector in Ras Al Khaimah,” Mr Al Tair said.

Mohammed Al Tair, acting chief executive of RAK Properties. Pawan Singh/The National. Fareed

New initiatives from the UAE government including the expansion of the 10-year golden visa scheme are helping the property market to recover.

The property sector will “become more and more solid next year” amid broader economic recovery, he said.

RAK Properties achieved Dh420m in sales at the end of the third quarter.

The InterContinental Mina Al Arab Resort and Hotel – which the company is developing – will begin operations by the end of this year, while the Anantara Mina Al Arab Hotel and Resort will open in 2022.

The company is also accelerating work on the final stages of the Marbella Villas project in Mina Al Arab, which includes 205 villas and town houses.

The Julphar Residence project on Reem Island in Abu Dhabi, which includes 266 apartments, will also be delivered to customers this year, Mr Al Tair said.

“We have customers from 80 countries investing in our property and we expect the demand to continue to increase next year.”

The real estate market in Ras Al Khaimah is being driven by end-users and investors, “who want to invest and own the property”, he said.