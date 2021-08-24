Dubai’s property sales transactions hit eight-year high as demand for bigger homes rises

Dubai. Property transactions in the emirate surged 69.2 per cent in the first half of 2021, according to CBRE. Razan Alzayani / The National

Residential transactions in Dubai hit an eight-year high in the first half of 2021 as demand for bigger homes increased amid the continued recovery of the property market from the coronavirus-induced slowdown.

Total transactions in the six months to the end of June surged 69.2 per cent and 46.4 per cent, compared to the same period in 2020 and 2019, respectively, according to CBRE Research.

Average home prices during the period jumped an annual 2.8 per cent.

“The increase in average prices has, in most parts, been led by villas, where – regardless of the grade of the community – we have largely seen price increases since around mid-2020,” the report said.

“In the apartments segment of the market, the trend has been less uniform, with only a select number of communities seeing price growth in 2020 and, in those locations where we have seen price growth in 2021, in most cases the rate of change has been more constrained in comparison to the villa market.”

The UAE property market softened due to a three-year oil price slump that began in 2014, oversupply concerns and the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, it is rebounding as people upgrade to larger homes with outdoor amenities amid a rise in remote working.

Economic support measures and government initiatives – such as residency permits for retirees and remote workers and the expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme – have also helped to improve sentiment.

Secondary market transaction volumes in Dubai rose 148.4 per cent while off-plan transaction volumes had a more muted increase of 13.4 per cent over the period, according to CBRE.

New supply coming to the market also remains lower in Dubai, which is aiding the recovery of the property market.

About 18,616 units were delivered during the first half of the year, with an additional 37,466 expected to be delivered over the course of 2021, the property consultancy said. Early estimates in 2021 had forecast the delivery of 83,000 units this year.

For the rest of the year, “prime prices will be in positive territory but not at the same growth levels that we’ve seen to date", Taimur Khan, head of research at CBRE, told The National.

“There is a still considerable amount of supply within the pipeline, but developers are getting a lot better in phasing in supply to match demand. In general we are going to see better market performance come through, but we are going to see a more controlled and more mature market.”

About 19,056 new units were launched this year, which is the lowest since 2012, according to CBRE.

In Abu Dhabi, residential prices increased 2.4 per cent in the first half of 2021. Apartment prices jumped an average 1.5 per cent to Dh10,034 ($2,734) per square metre, or 10.8 square feet, while average villa prices increased 6.3 per cent to Dh8,670 per square metre.

Average rents in the UAE capital dropped 5.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, villa rents in Dubai rose 10.1 per cent while apartment rentals fell 8.1 per cent in the six-month period.

“Apartment rents are expected to remain lower in 2021 compared to a year earlier, whereas, given relative supply levels and occupancy rates, we expect that while the rate of growth in villa rents will remain positive, we will see a moderation in the rate over the course of the year,” CBRE said.

Separately, global real estate adviser Savills said Dubai recorded the highest level of rental growth in the first six months of the year, alongside other cities such as Moscow and Miami.

Prime rental prices in the emirate climbed 5 per cent between January and June, driven by a 20 per cent increase in rents across certain villa communities, Savills said in report on Tuesday.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

The biog Age: 19 Profession: medical student at UAE university Favourite book: The Ocean at The End of The Lane by Neil Gaiman Role model: Parents, followed by Fazza (Shiekh Hamdan bin Mohammed) Favourite poet: Edger Allen Poe

