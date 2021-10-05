Sheikh Mohamed lauds accomplishments of Emiratis as he congratulates Dr Sultan Al Jaber

Emiratis have enhanced the UAE’s global standing through their individual accomplishments, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has said.

“Quality and competency” have been prioritised over quantity, said Sheikh Mohamed as he congratulated the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and its managing director and group chief executive Dr Sultan Al Jaber, who, on Monday, formally received the Energy Executive of the Year Award for 2021 from Energy Intelligence.

"We congratulate Sultan Al Jaber and wish him further excellence in his work and success in serving his country," Sheikh Mohamed said.

Similar awards and accolades would be an incentive for other Emiratis to work hard to achieve excellence, he said, according to Wam.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, also offered his congratulations to Dr Al Jaber.

Energy Intelligence is a leading industry research and information company. Dr Al Jaber is the 25th recipient of the award. Previous honourees include Saudi Aramco’s president and chief executive Amin Nasser, Ben van Beurden of Royal Dutch Shell, Bob Dudley, then of BP, Patrick Pouyanné of Total, Khalid Al Falih, now Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment, and Rex Tillerson, former Exxon chief executive and US secretary of state.

Since 2016, Dr Al Jaber has been at the helm of Adnoc, leading its transformation from a traditional national oil company to a more commercially focused international energy group.

Dr Al Jaber, who is also Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said that Sheikh Mohamed’s words were a source of honour and pride for his colleagues and himself.

Such achievements would not have been possible “without the vision of [Sheikh Mohamed], his guidance, support, continuous follow-up, and his attention to every detail,” said Dr Al Jaber.

Founding Father Sheikh Zayed, who established a “unique” country, including its education sector, “instilled in us love of the homeland”, its principles and values, as well as loyalty and belonging, said Dr Al Jaber.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Al Jaber traced his career, crediting Founding Father Sheikh Zayed with providing opportunities for him and all Emiratis.

"From an early age, I always wanted to be an engineer and it was my dream to work at Adnoc," he said.

Dr Al Jaber said he also owed "a great deal to my family, who have been with me, and there for me, through everything".

His father pushed him "to work hard and to never give anything less than everything I had to give. Importantly, he taught me to always show my love of my country through my actions and by giving back".

"These values have guided me every day, every step of the way. And if there is one thing I want to give back to my country today, it is to pass on to my children and the next generation of Emiratis the most important lessons I have learned. That good work is hard and that hard work is good. And that you can forget you are tired if you never forget that you are making an impact," he said.

The recognition of Adnoc at Energy Intelligence highlights its global ties and role in the energy industry. A matter noted by a host of figures at the Energy Intelligence award ceremony, held online this week.

John Kerry, the US’ Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, stressed the role of the UAE in the global energy transition, saying the “UAE’s leadership on accelerating the clean energy transition not just within your borders, but globally, as well”. Mr Kerry, who has visited the UAE twice this year in his capacity as climate envoy, said “I'm amazed by all you've undertaken, you’ve become a great friend. And I'm impressed by your energy, and your vision and your dedication to this effort. You're a great, great partner for our work and for the global effort to tackle the climate crisis. I look forward to our continued partnership.”

Mr Nasser, last year’s award recipient, led the industry tributes to Dr Al Jaber. “We know that for him, it's not about being first. Rather, it's about doing what's best, best for the future of Adnoc. Best for Abu Dhabi, best for the UAE, best for the energy sector, best for our planet.”

“It has been said that great leaders do not set out to be CEOs. Rather, they set out to make a difference. In other words, it's not about the role. It is about the goal. [Dr Al Jaber] is a model of an inspiring individual, who is making a massive difference,” he said.

Mr Nasser said that Adnoc has been transformed “into one of the world's most respected energy companies”.

“Since being appointed group CEO in 2016, [Dr Al Jaber] has accomplished in a few short years, what most CEOs hope to do over their entire careers,” Mr Nasser said.

Bob Dudley, chairman of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative and former BP chief executive, said he has watched Dr Al Jaber “transform Adnoc, both upstream and downstream and everything in between, into a company often cited as a modern model for a National Oil Company with many global partnerships”.

Adnoc was also lauded in relation to corporate diversity. Vicky Hollub, Occidental Petroleum President and Chief Executive, said Dr Al Jaber was “a visionary for our industry, and is demonstrating that as he transforms Adnoc and guides them towards a low carbon future. Personally, I appreciate [Dr Al Jaber's] leadership in advancing women to key positions in the energy industry.”

Olivier Le Peuch, chief executive of oilfield services firm Schlumberger, said “we have all been impressed by your drive and dedication to the UAE as a leading country in energy transition, and Adnoc as a global integrated energy company.

“Your commitment to talent development, digital transformation, and lower carbon future is clearly inspiring,” said Mr Le Peuch.

Francesco La Camera, director general of International Renewable Energy Agency highlighted that “even before the energy transition was fully understood, you were pioneering efforts to put the UAE at the forefront of it”.

“Today the country is recognised as a global energy transitional leader. And that is a testament to your belief in its potential. The energy world is changing, new opportunities are emerging, with a broad and progressive perspective on these issues, you continue to embrace change,” said Mr La Camera.