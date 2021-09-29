Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala board meeting

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, vice chairman of Mubadala Investment Company, chaired a board meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mansour is UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The company's performance and achievements for the first half of this year were reviewed during the meeting, Wam reported.

Mubadala's investment strategy and future plans were also presented to the board. "A number of investment projects and social initiatives that the company will implement in the future" were also reviewed.

The meeting was attended by board members, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Mohammed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Abdulhamid Saeed and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Mubadala managing director and group chief executive.