Air Arabia's new joint-venture airline with Armenia named Fly Arna

The Yerevan-based carrier will apply for an airline operating certificate within the 'coming weeks'

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – April 6: Air Arabia plane at Sharjah International Airport in Sharjah. (Pawan Singh / The National) *** Local Caption *** PS10- AIR ARABIA.jpg

Fly Arna, the new Armenian airline, will become Air Arabia's second joint venture airline project. Pawan Singh / The National

Deena Kamel
Sep 1, 2021

Armenia's new airline, a joint venture between UAE-listed Air Arabia and the Armenian National Interests Fund, or Anif, has been named Fly Arna and will apply for its air operator certificate in the coming weeks.

Fly Arna, which derives its name from Armenian National Airlines, is expected to contribute to Armenia's tourism, hospitality and business travel segments, according to a joint company statement on Wednesday.

“Despite the current challenges of the pandemic, we are confident of the new opportunity that exists for Fly Arna to deliver a winning proposition that will benefit the nation and our people," said David Papazian, chief executive of Anif.

In July, Air Arabia Group signed an agreement with Anif to launch Armenia’s new national airline. The Sharjah-based group took 49 per cent stake in the joint venture and will manage the business, Adel Ali, Air Arabia group chief executive, told Bloomberg TV last month.

Mr Ali revealed that the Armenian budget airline, which will begin operations in the summer of 2022, would lease aircraft to "close the gap" until Air Arabia receives its order of 120 Airbus narrow-body jets in 2024.

Air Arabia had advertised for jobs at the Armenian venture, including for cabin crew, pilots and administrative positions, he said at the time.

The Armenian travel and tourism sector accounted for about 11.8 per cent of the country’s economic output in 2019 and 12.5 per cent of total employment, Air Arabia and Anif said in an earlier statement.

The new Armenian airline will become Air Arabia's second joint venture airline project.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between Air Arabia and Etihad Airways, was unveiled more than a year ago in July 2020 with a maiden flight to the Egyptian port city of Alexandria from its base at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Air Arabia operates five aviation bases in Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Egypt and Morocco.

The airline swung to a quarterly profit as revenue more than quadrupled and passenger traffic increased across its five bases amid a gradual recovery in air travel from the Covid-19 pandemic.

It posted a Dh10 million ($2.72m) net profit in the three months to June 30, compared with a Dh239m loss in the same period a year earlier. Quarterly revenue was up 313 per cent to Dh496m.

Updated: September 1st 2021, 11:08 AM
if you go

The flights
The closest international airport to the TMB trail is Geneva (just over an hour’s drive from the French ski town of Chamonix where most people start and end the walk). Direct flights from the UAE to Geneva are available with Etihad and Emirates from about Dh2,790 including taxes.

The trek
The Tour du Mont Blanc takes about 10 to 14 days to complete if walked in its entirety, but by using the services of a tour operator such as Raw Travel, a shorter “highlights” version allows you to complete the best of the route in a week, from Dh6,750 per person. The trails are blocked by snow from about late October to early May. Most people walk in July and August, but be warned that trails are often uncomfortably busy at this time and it can be very hot. The prime months are June and September.

 

 

Tonight's Chat on The National

Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world.

Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster with a decades-long career in TV. He has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Karam is also the founder of Takreem.

Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward.

Facebook | Our website | Instagram

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES

(All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

The specs

Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel

Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry

Power: 1877bhp

Torque: 2300Nm

Price: Dh7,500,00

On sale: Now

 

About Krews

Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi

Based: Abu Dhabi

Founded: January 2019

Number of employees: 10

Sector: Technology/Social media 

Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

 

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE

Estijaba – 8001717 –  number to call to request coronavirus testing

Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111

Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre

Emirates airline – 600555555

Etihad Airways – 600555666

Ambulance – 998

Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

How to help

Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999
2289 – Dh10
2252 – Dh 50
6025 – Dh20
6027 – Dh 100
6026 – Dh 200

Scoreline

Al Wasl 1 (Caio Canedo 90+1')

Al Ain 2 (Ismail Ahmed 3', Marcus Berg 50')

Red cards: Ismail Ahmed (Al Ain) 77'

