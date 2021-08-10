BioNTech raises Covid-19 vaccine sales forecast to $18.7bn

A health worker in Israel prepares a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. BioNTech has raised its forecast for this year’s Covid-19 vaccine sales to $18.7 billion. Bloomberg via Getty Images

BioNTech raised its forecast for this year’s Covid-19 vaccine sales to €15.9 billion ($18.7bn) and said it is pushing forward plans to test its messenger RNA technology in cancer.

BioNTech and partner Pfizer signed contracts to deliver some 2.2 billion doses of the two-shot vaccine this year and more than 1 billion doses in 2022 and beyond, the Mainz, Germany-based company said on Monday. BioNTech had previously predicted €12.4bn in 2021 revenue from its only marketed product.

The Covid vaccine is on track to be one of the best-selling drugs of all time, with Pfizer saying last month it may generate $33.5bn in sales this year. That money is split between the partners and BioNTech also gets some revenue from direct sales. The windfall has given the German biotech ample cash to push forward the rest of its experimental pipeline – as well as raising the pressure to come up with another driver of sustainable growth.

BioNTech’s US depositary receipts rose as much as 12 per cent as of 11:40am in New York. They have more than quintupled in value this year. Pfizer gained 1 per cent and vaccine maker Moderna gained as much as 11 per cent.

Together with Pfizer, BioNTech will start human testing for an mRNA vaccine for influenza in the third quarter. The German company is also working on malaria, aiming to have a candidate it can test in people by the end of next year. Like the Covid shot, the flu and malaria inoculations will use mRNA technology to deliver a template for the body’s cells to make the non-infectious antigen, or virus trait, necessary to spur an immune response.

The technology is also being tested in cancer, in an aim to spur the immune system to fight off tumours. BioNTech has started six new patient trials this year – for a total of 15 experimental drugs in 18 trials – and said it plans to move two more potential therapies into human trials this year.

BioNTech will also seek to build out its pipeline using deals, chief executive Ugur Sahin said in a conference call with analysts. “We are at the moment on the one side accelerating and broadening our internal pipeline and, of course, we are interested also in complementing our pipeline.”

Covid revenue is fuelling the cancer trials. BioNTech’s second-quarter sales climbed from €41.7 million last year to €5.3bn this year, exceeding the expectations of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Even as countries around the world struggle to complete the first wave of Covid immunisations, the potential need for booster shots may drive vaccine sales in coming years. BioNTech currently sees no need to change its vaccine for a booster to address virus variants, Mr Sahin said.

The partners expect to have capacity to make 4 billion doses of the vaccine next year, BioNTech said. Pfizer has said it would approach US regulators for authorisation of a third booster dose of its vaccine.

The partners have sought full approval in the US for the Covid vaccine, which was cleared via an emergency-use authorisation there late last year. They are also studying the shot’s safety and efficacy for children younger than age 12 and for pregnant women.

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

BRAZIL SQUAD Alisson (Liverpool), Daniel Fuzato (Roma), Ederson (Man City); Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Emerson (Real Betis), Felipe (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Silva (PSG); Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich); David Neres (Ajax), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Richarlison (Everton), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Willian (Chelsea).

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

