Saudi Arabia's first wind farm begins generating electricity

The Dumat Al Jandal wind farm will supply electricity under a 20-year power purchase agreement with the Saudi Power Procurement Company, a subsidiary of the Saudi Electricity Company. Courtesy Masdar and EDF Renewables

Saudi Arabia's first wind farm, the biggest in the Middle East, has started producing electricity after connecting to the grid as the kingdom plans to account for almost half of the region's wind capacity additions by 2028.

Dumat Al Jandal, which is being developed by France’s EDF and Abu Dhabi’s Masdar, has produced its first carbon-free megawatt-hours (MWh) of energy and will help bolster Saudi Arabia's network during the hot summer months when electricity consumption is at its peak, the companies said.

"We are now looking forward to successfully reaching, with our partners and contractors, the full commissioning of the project in the months to come," Olivier Marchand, project director of Dumat Al Jandal Wind Co for Energy, said.

When complete, the 400MW wind farm will generate carbon-free energy to power up to 70,000 Saudi households, while saving 988,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, as part of the kingdom's plans to turn green its power mix.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest exporter of oil, plans to generate 50 per cent of its energy from clean sources as the country seeks to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on hydrocarbons.

The Dumat Al Jandal wind farm consists of 99 wind turbines from supplier and EPC contractor Vestas, each with a power output of 4.2 MW.

Construction began in September 2019 and the wind turbine erection works are "near completion", the companies said.

"The successful connection of the project to the electricity transmission grid marks an important milestone for this landmark project in the kingdom and we look forward to project’s completion in the near future," Osama Al Othman, country representative for Saudi Arabia at Masdar, said.

The wind farm project created more than 600 local jobs during the construction phase, the companies said. Saudi Arabia's economic diversification agenda is focused on creating new jobs for young Saudi nationals.

The Dumat Al Jandal wind farm will supply electricity under a 20-year power purchase agreement with the Saudi Power Procurement Company, a subsidiary of the Saudi Electricity Company, which is the Saudi power generation and distribution company.

In April, the kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the country plans to add gas and renewables capacity equating to one million barrels of oil per day by 2030.

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

Tailors and retailers miss out on back-to-school rush Tailors and retailers across the city said it was an ominous start to what is usually a busy season for sales.

With many parents opting to continue home learning for their children, the usual rush to buy school uniforms was muted this year.

“So far we have taken about 70 to 80 orders for items like shirts and trousers,” said Vikram Attrai, manager at Stallion Bespoke Tailors in Dubai.

“Last year in the same period we had about 200 orders and lots of demand.

“We custom fit uniform pieces and use materials such as cotton, wool and cashmere.

“Depending on size, a white shirt with logo is priced at about Dh100 to Dh150 and shorts, trousers, skirts and dresses cost between Dh150 to Dh250 a piece.” A spokesman for Threads, a uniform shop based in Times Square Centre Dubai, said customer footfall had slowed down dramatically over the past few months. “Now parents have the option to keep children doing online learning they don’t need uniforms so it has quietened down.”

Scorecard: England 458 & 119/1 (51.0 ov) South Africa 361 England lead by 216 runs with 9 wickets remaining

