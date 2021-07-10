Abu Dhabi government awarded $1.25bn of tenders to local companies in 2020

Government departments in Abu Dhabi awarded 152 tenders to 159 local companies last year, according to a government report. Christopher Pike / The National

Abu Dhabi government bodies awarded Dh4.6 billion ($1.25bn) of tenders to companies in the emirate last year, as part of its push to direct more spending towards the local economy.

Seventeen government entities awarded 152 tenders to 159 companies based in the emirate, according to the Abu Dhabi Local Content programme's 2020 performance report.

The ADLC programme plays a vital role “in boosting GDP [gross domestic product] of Abu Dhabi, as well as the development of human capital and creating new job opportunities for citizens within the private sector”, Rashid Al Balooshi, undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said in a statement issued by the Abu Dhabi Media Office on Saturday.

The ADLC programme is part of the Abu Dhabi government's Dh50bn Ghadan 21 initiative aimed at stimulating the local economy. It is being led by the Department of Economic Development's Industrial Development Bureau, which signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in February last year to drive in-country value.

Adnoc began its own ICV programme, which rewards companies that generate the most economic value locally, in January 2018. In December last year, the company said it was expanding the scope of its programme, which will lead to Dh160bn flowing back into the local economy over the next five years.

The government’s ADLC programme began in April last year and by the end of 2020, 3,238 companies were certified. The scheme has been applied to 1,517 tenders in Abu Dhabi with a total value of Dh24bn, the department said.

The tenders were issued by various government bodies, with the municipalities of Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra issuing 42 invitations to bid for work, Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada) issuing 23 and the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority 19. Other organisations encouraging local bidders included the Department of Energy, Integrated Transport Centre and Environment Agency Abu Dhabi.

“The ADLC programme provides complete support to citizens, through more job and training opportunities, and it supports investors by helping increase the chances of ICV-certified private companies to win government tenders,” said Mohammed Al Mansouri, executive director of the Industrial Development Bureau.

“This will have a positive impact on the local economy, as it builds trust [in] local supply chains and increases domestic investments when securing procurement for products and services.”

