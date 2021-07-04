More green finance raised in Mena in first half than in whole of last year

Red Sea Development Company’s $3.8bn loan accounted for most of the Mena region's green financing issuance in the first half of 2021. Courtesy: The Red Sea Development Company

Green financing linked to sustainability projects in the Middle East and North Africa region reached $6.4 billion in the first half of 2021, topping the amount raised through the whole of last year, according to a new study.

The volume of green funding in the first six months of this year is 38 per cent higher than the $4.7bn raised throughout 2020, according to Bloomberg’s H1 2021 Capital Markets League Table.

The Red Sea Development Company’s 14.12bn Saudi riyals ($3.8bn) in funding through the first locally-denominated green financing credit facility accounted for more than 59 per cent of the region's first-half total.

Financial institutions in the region are also looking to raise funds through green instruments, with First Abu Dhabi Bank, the largest lender in the UAE, taking the lead through its green bonds, issued both in Swiss francs and Chinese yuan. Issuers in the region have mostly used green debt for project finance, property development or general corporate purposes, according to Bloomberg.

A number of international banks operating in the region also participated in green and sustainability-linked financing deals in the first half of 2021, with Credit Suisse taking the top slot for its role as manager in FAB’s Swiss franc green bond issuance. HSBC, which participated in FAB’s Chinese yuan green bond deal and the green facility raised by Red Sea Development in Saudi Arabia, took the second spot.

"As the global ESG [environment social and governance] market may represent a third of global AUMs [assets under management] by 2025, ESG debt issuance has surpassed $3 trillion with record speed in May 2021 prompted by the pandemic, race to net-zero emissions, global green fiscal stimulus plans and record low interest rates,” said Adeline Diab, Bloomberg’s head of ESG and Thematic Investing for Emea and Apac regions.

“As the ESG green, social and sustainability debt exponential growth is set to accelerate, the Mena region opportunity is emerging; while it currently only represents 1.3 per cent of this year's global issuance, the market has surpassed last year's sales … in just six months."

Green financing involves structured financial instruments that are created specifically to fund environment, ecology or sustainability-related projects. It includes an array of loans and bonds to encourage the development of projects in sectors such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, pollution prevention, biodiversity conservation and circular economy initiatives. Globally, the green bond market is estimated to reach $2.36tn by 2023, according to the World Economic Forum.

It is increasingly becoming popular in the Mena region, especially in the six-member economic bloc of the GCC, where several ecologically focused and renewable energy projects are being developed.

A number of Mena banks, including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD and Mashreq Bank, have also participated in US dollar or euro-denominated international loans that ranged in value between $300 million and $900m taken out by Turkish banks ING Bank, Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi, Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi and Akbank over the past two months.

Globally, the volume of green and sustainability-linked debt issuance stood at approximately $541bn in the first six months of 2021, 12 per cent above the total for the whole of 2020 ($482bn). Financial institutions and governments jointly comprise 50 per cent of market share.

More than $3tn in fiscal stimulus globally will be dedicated to financing a green recovery, while ESG assets may top $53tn by 2025, representing more than a third of projected total assets under management, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Global ESG 2021 Outlook.

“2021 is poised to be a pivotal year for ESG in reframing markets globally,” Bloomberg said.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

US tops drug cost charts The study of 13 essential drugs showed costs in the United States were about 300 per cent higher than the global average, followed by Germany at 126 per cent and 122 per cent in the UAE. Thailand, Kenya and Malaysia were rated as nations with the lowest costs, about 90 per cent cheaper. In the case of insulin, diabetic patients in the US paid five and a half times the global average, while in the UAE the costs are about 50 per cent higher than the median price of branded and generic drugs. Some of the costliest drugs worldwide include Lipitor for high cholesterol. The study’s price index placed the US at an exorbitant 2,170 per cent higher for Lipitor than the average global price and the UAE at the eighth spot globally with costs 252 per cent higher. High blood pressure medication Zestril was also more than 2,680 per cent higher in the US and the UAE price was 187 per cent higher than the global price.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

The specs: 2018 BMW R nineT Scrambler Price, base / as tested Dh57,000 Engine 1,170cc air/oil-cooled flat twin four-stroke engine Transmission Six-speed gearbox Power 110hp) @ 7,750rpm Torque 116Nm @ 6,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 5.3L / 100km

