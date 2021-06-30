Eurozone inflation drops below 2% in ‘temporary’ dip

Berlin, Germany. Shops have reopened across the eurozone as the bloc's economic recovery gathers pace. Reuters

Eurozone inflation slowed to below 2 per cent in June, easing concerns that the bloc’s economic reopening will fuel price growth.

However, economists expect pressures to increase again in the second half of the year.

Consumer prices rose by 1.9 per cent in June from a year earlier, down from a more than two-year high of 2 per cent in May.

Core inflation, a less volatile measure that excludes volatile items such as food and energy, slowed to 0.9 per cent, according to a flash reading from Eurostat.

“Looking at the main components of euro-area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in June [12.5 per cent, compared with 13.1 per cent in May], followed by non-energy industrial goods [1.2 per cent, compared with 0.7 per cent in May],” Eurostat said on Wednesday.

Europe’s recovery is gaining momentum as the number of Covid-19 infections declines, with shops, restaurants and cafes reopening and summer travel resuming.

“National data shows that the decline in eurozone inflation was largely because of a fall in Germany, from 2.4 per cent in May to 2.1 per cent in June, which was in turn due to services inflation declining from 2.2 per cent to 1.6 per cent,” said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.

“We don’t yet have much detail for Germany either, but the fall in services inflation may reflect changes in the timing of holidays and is, in any case, unlikely to be the start of a downward trend.”

Among the other large economies, headline inflation in June was either stable, such as in Spain, or slightly higher, such as in France and Italy.

Euro area #inflation down to 1.9% in June: energy +12.5%, other goods +1.2%, services +0.7%, food +0.6% - flash estimate https://t.co/mpL666adDt pic.twitter.com/tCnSH3DJfm — EU_Eurostat (@EU_Eurostat) June 30, 2021

But economists expect upward pressure on prices to return in the summer when the recovery will be at full speed, led by higher inflation in Germany.

“We think it will drop back at the beginning of 2022 and remain below the European Central Bank’s target beyond that,” said Mr Kenningham.

The majority of ECB policymakers say the price pick-up is temporary, with high unemployment and a weak medium-term outlook justifying their loose monetary stimulus. The institution has pledged to keep buying bonds at an elevated pace over the summer.

Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at global online trader IG, said the decline in eurozone consumer price inflation should provide some relief for markets, given the impact it could have upon ECB thinking.

However, European stocks were “on the back foot” in early trading on Wednesday.

“On a day dominated by economic data, eurozone inflation has provided a welcome sign of easing pressure on the central banks. While the 0.1 per cent decline in inflation may be marginal in nature, this represents the end of a five-month period of consecutive price growth that swung CPI from minus 0.3 per cent to 2 per cent,” said Mr Mahoney.

“Coming at a time where we have seen a focus on central bank thinking in response to above-target inflation, the fact that eurozone CPI is back below the 1.9 per cent target should ensure a relatively dovish stance from the ECB.”

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Prophets of Rage (Fantasy Records)

Key findings Over a period of seven years, a team of scientists analysed dietary data from 50,000 North American adults.

Eating one or two meals a day was associated with a relative decrease in BMI, compared with three meals. Snacks count as a meal. Likewise, participants who ate more than three meals a day experienced an increase in BMI: the more meals a day, the greater the increase.

People who ate breakfast experienced a relative decrease in their BMI compared with “breakfast-skippers”.

Those who turned the eating day on its head to make breakfast the biggest meal of the day, did even better.

But scrapping dinner altogether gave the best results. The study found that the BMI of subjects who had a long overnight fast (of 18 hours or more) decreased when compared even with those who had a medium overnight fast, of between 12 and 17 hours.

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m; Winner: AF Arrab, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m; Winner: AF Mahaleel, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel. 3.15pm: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum handicap (TB) Dh200,000 2,000m; Winner: Dolmen, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m; Winner: Amang Alawda, Sandro Paiva, Bakhit Al Ketbi. 4.15pm: The Crown Prince of Sharjah Cup Prestige (PA) Dh200,000 1,200m; Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel. 4.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m; Winner: Al Jazi, Jesus Rosales, Eric Lemartinel.

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Company profile Name: Fruitful Day Founders: Marie-Christine Luijckx, Lyla Dalal AlRawi, Lindsey Fournie Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2015 Number of employees: 30 Sector: F&B Funding so far: Dh3 million Future funding plans: None at present Future markets: Saudi Arabia, potentially Kuwait and other GCC countries

