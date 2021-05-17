Snapchat Spotlight Middle East launch: everything you need to know about the platform

It may be the original direct picture and video sharing app, but Snapchat has, despite common misconceptions, never been a social media platform in the traditional sense.

It was created by founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy to be the nearest thing to communicating with friends in person, allowing users to send short videos and images directly to each other, which, much like a regular conversation, would disappear as quickly as they arrive.

But unlike Twitter or Instagram, discovering new people and profiles outside of your immediate friendship groups was never its aim.

That’s all about to change with the launch of Spotlight, however.

Launching on Monday in the Middle East, Spotlight will, for the first time, offer Snapchat users the opportunity to see their content go viral, as well as discover trending videos from around the world.

Snapchat is a popular social media platform across the Middle East and North Africa. Unsplash

What exactly is Spotlight?

Spotlight is housed in its own tab within the Snapchat app, and will offer users a landing page where they can discover the most entertaining Snaps from the Snapchat community all in one place. This is tailored individually to each Snapchatter over time based on their preferences and favourites.

Think of it as a TikTok-esque feed that will allow you to track trending videos or topics, discover new users and see your own Snapchat videos go viral.

How does Spotlight work?

The best part about Spotlight is that users have complete control over which of their videos they want to share from their private accounts to the more public feed. When they are selecting who and where to share their latest Snap, they can choose to send it to the Spotlight feed – and they can also opt to do so anonymously.

This means that when their video does appear on the Spotlight explore page, it will do so without the user’s profile name and information, giving them a chance to share their content without their information being widely available.

For users under the age of 16, this happens automatically. Anyone over the age of 16 has the option to choose.

What is the benefit of keeping things private?

Effectively, it means everyone can be a content creator. And earn from it (as long as they are over 16). While Spotlight also offers plenty of scope for more professional content creators to gain notoriety and see their profiles boosted, it also offers a fair shot to those who don't necessarily want to be in front of the camera themselves, but still share their content with the world.

Quote If you have two followers or you have 10 million, you have exactly the same chance of distribution

"If you post a snap to Spotlight, you do not have to have a public profile, so you can post it completely privately. You can post it publicly if you want to, but we didn't want people to feel like they had to put themselves out there to be judged against professional content creators or to be judged by the community," a representative for Snapchat told The National. "But if they had created great content, we didn't want them to be discouraged from posting it.

“We also have no public comments whatsoever, because even though they can be a positive, they can also create a really negative space, and we didn’t want that. And we also didn’t want to have big public accounts and follow accounts, because we felt that what that ends up creating is a walled garden of people who can get distribution and earn money from their content and, from our perspective, we wanted to democratise that as much as possible, because we see that as another barrier.

"So we purposefully chose to create a process of distribution and earning that meant if you have two followers or you have 10 million followers, you have exactly the same chance of distribution, and exactly the same chance of earning money from your content.”

So how exactly is content distributed on Spotlight?

Every single piece of content submitted to Spotlight goes through the exact same process. Each Snap is pre-moderated by both a computer and a human before it gets distributed to ensure it does not breach any of Snapchat’s content regulations.

When a Snap is submitted, it will be tagged with certain topics – for example "funny", "dance", "dog" – and it will be shown alongside other pieces of content in the same category. Once one Snap surpasses a certain number of views, say 100, it will move up to the next category to be shown alongside similar videos with, say, 1,000 views, and so on.

Quote Our hope is that Spotlight continues to break down barriers to content creation and by democratising both distribution and the ability to earn

The more likes and views a video gets, the wider its distribution. How widely the video is shared has no bearing on how many followers the person’s profile has – it is purely based on how engaging that piece of content is, meaning everyone has a fair shot at going viral, and, eventually, earning money from that content. The earning mechanic is linked entirely to the view count.

One example from the UK, where Spotlight launched in November, is from a student called Jack, 19, who was using his Snapchat camera to film his cat in a video he planned to send to his mum. The cat had climbed on to the roof to jump through the window, but slipped and managed to cling on with its claws. Jack decided to anonymously post the video to Spotlight, and went on to earn £20,000 ($28,000) from it, despite his profile being completely private.

The content you see on your Spotlight page will be decided by an algorithm based on your specific interests, which is tailored over time around topics you follow and the videos you like, favourite and interact with. It will also take other factors into account, such as your local language and region.

What about professional content creators?

Snapchat is also conscious not to alienate professional content creators and is offering them an incentive to keep their content on the platform with the creation of brand profiles for those people.

These brand profiles will offer influencers the chance to post their content directly to their page to be discovered, as well as receive replies from people.

It won’t change how their content is distributed in the Spotlight feed, but it will allow people to search directly for their favourite creators and view the content that way, too.

Snapchat and the Middle East

Snapchat has more than 75 million users in the Mena region, making it one of the platform’s biggest global markets. And the launch of Spotlight is only set to further strengthen this.

"Across our region specifically, Snapchatters have long understood the holistic value proposition of the platform – whether in chat, maps, stories or content – but have been asking for ways to share their content more broadly,” says Hussein Freijeh, general manager of Snap Inc in the Middle East.

“Spotlight is thus an exciting new addition, a result of careful thought and insight into what our community wants, likes and values. It is also built with our privacy-by-design philosophy, with the well-being of our community front and centre.

“Our hope is that Spotlight continues to break down barriers to content creation and by democratising both distribution and the ability to earn, encourages Snapchatters to be creative and express themselves.”

Spotlight is available for Snapchat users in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, the UAE, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Palestinian Territory, Libya and Iraq.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

