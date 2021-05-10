HBO Max delays 'The Prince', a satire about the British royal family, after Prince Philip's death

The show revolves around Prince William and Kate’s son, Prince George

A still released from HBO Max's satirical show 'The Prince', based on the British royal family. Courtesy HBO Max

The National
May 10, 2021

A satirical animated series on the British royal family that depicts Prince Philip as decrepit has been delayed, after his death last month.

The HBO Max series, titled The Prince, revolves around the antics of Prince William and Kate Middleton's son, Prince George, and was initially scheduled for a spring release this year.

Prince George in 'The Prince'. Courtesy Gary Janetti / Instagram

Showrunner Gary Janetti teased the coming show in a Twitter post on April 4 that read: "The Prince coming soon on HBO Max."

A few days later, on April 9, Prince Philip died, aged 99.

"We were saddened to learn of Prince Philip's passing and will adjust plans for the series debut," a representative for HBO Max told The Hollywood Reporter. "A new date will be announced at a later time."

Much of the show is still under wraps, but given Janetti's previous work as a screenwriter on Family Guy and an executive producer on Will and Grace, it probably sends several flippant jabs towards the royal family.

Meghan Markle to publish children's book based on Harry and Archie
Oprah Winfrey reveals she was surprised Prince Harry and Meghan 'went there' in their bombshell interview

A still released from the show reveals the caricature-like take on the family, with their exaggerated features and its older members hunched over. Prince Philip is drawn in an enfeebled state, toothless and grey.

Several big names are tied to the show. While Janetti voices Prince George, Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Iwan Rheon voice Princess Charlotte and Prince William, respectively.

Orlando Bloom is the voice of Prince Harry, while Bad Teacher star Lucy Punch voices Kate Middleton.

Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens is Prince Charles and Prince Philip, and Steel Magnolias star Condola Rashad voices Meghan Markle.

Enola Holmes actress Frances de la Tour, meanwhile, takes on the role of Queen Elizabeth II.

Updated: May 10th 2021, 7:39 AM

