WWE's 'Crown Jewel' in Riyadh: start time, matches and how to watch in the UAE

The WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia with Crown Jewel in Riyadh on November 5.

This will be the eighth WWE event held in the kingdom after a 10-year partnership was signed between the American wrestling promotion and the country’s Ministry of Sport in 2018.

Ahead of the pay-per-view event, here’s everything you need to know about the coming pay-per-view event.

What time will the event begin?

Crown Jewel will be broadcast on November 5 at 9pm GST (or 10pm KSA).

Where is 'Crown Jewel' being held?

The event will take place at Mrsool Park, formerly known as King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh. The stadium has a capacity of 25,000.

How to watch ‘Crown Jewel’ in the UAE?

WWE fans in the UAE as well as in the Mena region can watch Crown Jewel on MBC’s streaming platform Shahid.

Which matches have been announced?

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Logan Paul

So far, there has only been one match that’s been officially announced for Crown Jewel. WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against social media star Logan Paul.

“You can be third match on any card of any single day, but the fact that you want to step up to the main event. ... In Saudi Arabia, I'm going to show you what God Mode really looks like," said Reigns during a press conference for the event.

"I promise on November 5th in Saudi Arabia, I am going to deliver a performance unlike anything you’ve ever seen before,” replied Paul, who also said it was an honour that his third match would be against Reigns.

Reigns is the longest-reigning WWE Universal champion with a second stint that’s currently at more than 751 days. He won the title for a second time on August 30, 2020. This match will be Paul’s second singles match.

He made his WWE debut in a tag team match with The Miz in a winning effort against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 in April.

After the match, The Miz turned on Paul, attacking him and leading to a singles bout between both wrestlers at Summerslam in July in which Paul was victorious.