'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': release date, cast and trailer

Fans are readying for a return to JRR Tolkien’s Middle-earth thanks to a new series coming to Amazon Prime. Titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the show takes place thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings films. It is considered the most expensive series in television history, costing $465 million to make.

So for those who can’t wait until September, here’s everything you need to know.

When will ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ be released?

The show will have its premiere on Amazon Prime on September 2. The first season consists of eight episodes, with a new episode released every week.

What is the plot for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'?

Not a lot has been revealed yet about the show, with the plot being still kept under wraps. The synopsis on Amazon Prime reads: "Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

"From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Numenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

“The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Numenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men," said showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay.

"Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all."

Who is the cast in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’?

With few details available on the plot, we also know little about the full cast. However, according to IMDb, here is who is set to appear.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Trystan Gravelle, Benjamin Walker, Peter Mullan, Augustus Prew, Charles Edwards, Lenny Henry, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, and Robert Aramayo.

It’s very unlikely any of the past characters from The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings trilogies will pop up, as the new show will be set in a different time period.

What trailers have been released?

Only one teaser trailer for the coming show has been released so far. In it, we do not see any of the characters or even any locations for Middle-earth. Instead, we see the creation of a ring before the title for the show is revealed.