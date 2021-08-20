Television Academy says proof of vaccination and PCR test needed to attend Emmys

The Television Academy has announced that those who plan to attend next month’s Primetime Emmys and Creative Arts Emmy will be required to show a negative Covid test as well as proof of vaccination.

This year’s affair is limited to nominees and one guest with the rise of the Delta variant still prevalent in the US. The events will be held in an air-conditioned tent at a venue that sits directly behind the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

According to the guidelines for the testing requirements issued per the academy, those who plan to attend one of the events will need a negative Covid test within the following timeframes:

For attendees of the Saturday, September 11, Creative Arts ceremony: on or after Thursday, September 9.

For attendees of the Sunday, September 12, Creative Arts ceremonies: on or after Friday, September 10.

For attendees to the Sunday, September 19, CBS telecast: on or after Friday, September 17.

“An added requirement for attendees has been issued: in addition to proof of full vaccination with either an FDA or WHO-authorised vaccine, attendees at all four shows will be required to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR Covid test prior to admission to all Emmy ceremonies,” said the academy.

Still to be determined are whether guests will be required to wear face masks. LA county currently requires the use of masks inside commercial venues.

As part of the move to the tent, the Television Academy also revealed that the guest list, which was already limited to vaccinated nominees, would further be shrunk to include only four tickets per nominated teams of three or more.

The organisation also announced that two more categories have been added to the primetime telecast: variety sketch series and variety special (live).

The Primetime Emmys will air on Sunday, September 19

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

How Sputnik V works

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

