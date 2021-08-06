'Strictly Come Dancing 2021': first celebrity contestants revealed

The latest line-up of celebrities set to star in the UK's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 series was announced.

Making their grand entrance to the famous Strictly ballroom in Blackpool for the first time are children's television presenter Rhys Stephenson, chef John Whaite, McFly singer and guitarist Tom Fletcher, presenter AJ Odudu and comedian Robert Webb.

Blue Peter presenter Stephenson said: “I am buzzing to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation.”

Running since 2004, Strictly Coming Dancing 2021 is back for its 19th season and will no doubt be bringing dancing, music and glamour back to Saturday and Sunday night TV across the UK.

Rhys Stephenson hosts the 'Blue Peter children's show. BBC

Fletcher is best known as a lead vocalist and guitarist in McFly, one of Britain’s most successful bands. Having wrote 10 UK No 1 singles for McFly, he's also written many chart-topping songs for bands like One Direction, Busted and 5 Seconds Of Summer.

“I think the fact that I’m actually going to be dancing on Strictly this year has only just started to sink in while I’m writing this! I’m incredibly excited, of course, but also totally terrified! My kids were excited too until I started showing them my best dad-dancing in the kitchen,” said Fletcher.

Bafta-winner Webb is a television, film and theatre actor known for his role in Peep Show and his comedy partnership with David Mitchell. Odudu is a former The Voice and Big Brother’s Bit On The Side presenter and Whaite is a chef and 2012 winner of The Great British Bake Off.

The remaining celebrity contestants set to participate in the show are still to be announced by the BBC.

Four new professional dancers join the 2021 cast

Tom Fletcher of the McFly music band. BBC

As well as a slew of new celebrity faces, this year's Strictly will also welcome four new professional dancers to its line-up. Joining the team on the hit show are dancers from South Africa, Ukraine, Poland and the UK.

Kai Widdrington from Dancing With The Stars Ireland and Jowita Przystal, winner of BBC One's The Greatest Dancer 2020, join the team.

Also set to put the celebrities through their paces are former Let’s Dance Germany professional Nikita Kuzmin, and the reigning South African Latin Champion Cameron Lombard.

The four join the existing team of dancers in the popular series including Oti Mabuse, Gorka Marquez and Giovanni Pernice.

India Test squad Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Vijay, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur

RESULT Manchester United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Uefa Nations League: How it works The Uefa Nations League, introduced last year, has reached its final stage, to be played over five days in northern Portugal. The format of its closing tournament is compact, spread over two semi-finals, with the first, Portugal versus Switzerland in Porto on Wednesday evening, and the second, England against the Netherlands, in Guimaraes, on Thursday. The winners of each semi will then meet at Porto’s Dragao stadium on Sunday, with the losing semi-finalists contesting a third-place play-off in Guimaraes earlier that day. Qualifying for the final stage was via League A of the inaugural Nations League, in which the top 12 European countries according to Uefa's co-efficient seeding system were divided into four groups, the teams playing each other twice between September and November. Portugal, who finished above Italy and Poland, successfully bid to host the finals.

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

SCHEDULE 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m

7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m

7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m

8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m

8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m

9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m



Amith's predicted winners:

6.30pm: Down On Da Bayou

7.05pm: Etisalat

7.40pm: Mulfit

8.15pm: Pennsylvania Dutch

8.50pm: Mudallel

9.25pm: Midnight Sands

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

West Indies v England ODI series: West Indies squad: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Darren Bravo, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas. Fixtures: 1st ODI - February 20, Bridgetown 2nd ODI - February 22, Bridgetown 3rd ODI - February 25, St George's 4th ODI - February 27, St George's 5th ODI - March 2, Gros Islet

