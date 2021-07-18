Iraqi-Syrian actor Ayman Reda is recovering from Covid-19

Syrian-Iraqi actor Ayman Reda, 58, last week reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently recuperating at home in Dubai.

Judging by his social media post at the weekend, Reda is facing his bout of isolation with humour.

On Friday, a relaxed Reda jumped on TikTok with his oud and performed a reworked version of Waji' Chocolata wa Tam’ina.

Translated to “pass the chocolate among us to relish", the song was first sung by his character Abu Leila in the 1992 hit Syrian sit-com Abu Janti. On the video-sharing platform, Reda sang the chorus online and replaced the word “chocolate”, with “corona”.

While the lyrics may not be in the best taste for some, it was well received across social media.

Who is Ayman Reda?

Born to an Iraqi father and Syrian mother, Reda was raised in the Syrian capital Damascus, where he studied acting in the renowned Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts.

It was his rich baritone that helped him achieve his first bout of success as part of the cast dubbing Arabic versions of various cartoon series, including Tiger Mask (1982) and Robin Hood (1990).

Soon after, he scored some live acting roles, blending his comedic chops with dramatic heft. He went on to star in a range of topical and quirky comedy-dramas exploring various nuances of Syrian society.

In addition to Abu Janti, a series following the lives of a Syrian taxi driver and small businessmen, Reda also took on strong and stately roles, such as in the 2019 psychological drama Endama Tashekh El-Zea'ab and this year's Ramadan series Kandosh.

He has been known to drop by schools in Damascus and sing a range of songs, including Waji' Chocolata wa Tam’ina and those from Tiger Mask.

Reda’s Covid-19 news comes on the back of the recent recovery of Laila Taher. The veteran Egyptian actress confirmed to the Egyptian press earlier in July that she tested positive for the virus and was treated in Cairo’s Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

Since the pandemic began, the Arab world has lost a number of revered film and TV stars to the coronavirus, including Egyptian actress Sawsan Rabie, who died aged 59, compatriot Youssef Shaaban, 89, and Syrian actor Toni Mousa, aged 66.

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) | US$95,000 | (Dirt) 2,000m

7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) ) | $175,000) | (Turf) 1,600m

7.40pm: Handicap (TB) ) | $135,000 ) | (D) 1,600m

8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 3 (TB) ) | $300,000) | (T) 2,810m

8.50pm: Curlin Handicap Listed (TB)) | $160,000) | (D) 2,000m

9.25pm: Handicap (TB)) | $175,000) | (T) 1,400m

10pm: Handicap (TB) ) | $135,000 ) | (T) 2,000m

MATCH INFO Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 12’) Liverpool 1 (Minamino 73’) Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties Man of the Match: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Emirates Cricket Board Women’s T10 ECB Hawks v ECB Falcons Monday, April 6, 7.30pm, Sharjah Cricket Stadium The match will be broadcast live on the My Sports Eye Facebook page Hawks Coach: Chaitrali Kalgutkar Squad: Chaya Mughal (captain), Archara Supriya, Chamani Senevirathne, Chathurika Anand, Geethika Jyothis, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kashish Loungani, Khushi Sharma, Khushi Tanwar, Rinitha Rajith, Siddhi Pagarani, Siya Gokhale, Subha Srinivasan, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish Falcons Coach: Najeeb Amar Squad: Kavisha Kumari (captain), Almaseera Jahangir, Annika Shivpuri, Archisha Mukherjee, Judit Cleetus, Ishani Senavirathne, Lavanya Keny, Mahika Gaur, Malavika Unnithan, Rishitha Rajith, Rithika Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Shashini Kaluarachchi, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi, Vaishnave Mahesh

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Netherlands v UAE, Twenty20 International series Saturday, August 3 - First T20i, Amstelveen

Monday, August 5 – Second T20i, Amstelveen​​​​​​​

Tuesday, August 6 – Third T20i, Voorburg​​​​​​​

Thursday, August 8 – Fourth T20i, Vooryburg

Kamindu Mendis bio Full name: Pasqual Handi Kamindu Dilanka Mendis Born: September 30, 1998 Age: 20 years and 26 days Nationality: Sri Lankan Major teams Sri Lanka's Under 19 team Batting style: Left-hander Bowling style: Right-arm off-spin and slow left-arm orthodox (that's right!)

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

The lowdown Badla Rating: 2.5/5 Produced by: Red Chillies, Azure Entertainment Director: Sujoy Ghosh Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke

