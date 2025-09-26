Ten of the best wrestling podcasts for fans to grapple with

Wrestling fans have a lot to say. That's why podcasts have become part of the sport's community, offering enthusiasts a space where they can come together to discuss history, analyse and debate.

For fans in the region, as the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania head to Saudi Arabia, there's also a growing interest in the sport.

So whether it's industry veterans sharing behind-the-scenes stories or commentators dissecting the latest matches, these shows highlight the depth and variety of perspectives in professional wrestling. For fans craving more than what happens in the ring, they are essential listening.

1. Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard

Hosted by longtime WWE executive and on-screen character Bruce Prichard, alongside Conrad Thompson, this show dives into wrestling history, famous storylines and backstage lore. It offers a first-hand perspective from someone who was there when many defining WWE moments happened, making it a treasure trove of nostalgia and insider insight.

2. What's Wrong With Wrestling?

The show is a satirical wrestling podcast hosted by Andrew Pisano, Joe Pisano and Eric Hamilton, who are lifelong fans and provide highly entertaining recaps of WWE Raw and SmackDown. The hosts poke fun at wrestling’s flaws with witty banter and insightful commentary, offering an honest take, including breaking news, rumours, trivia and fan questions. New episodes are released every Wednesday.

3. Post Wrestling

Run by John Pollock and Wai Ting, this podcast keeps listeners up to speed on the latest happenings in wrestling promotions including WWE, AEW (All Elite Wrestling) and NJPW (New Japan Pro-Wrestling). With reviews of weekly shows, reactions to pay-per-views and analysis of breaking news, it has become known for its smart, timely commentary and context on the wrestling world.

4. Talk Is Jericho

Chris Jericho's podcast combines wrestling and pop culture. Getty Images

AEW star Chris Jericho blends wrestling interviews with chats about music, pop culture and even the paranormal. There is plenty of variety to enjoy, plus Jericho’s access to big names. The combination of personal storytelling and entertainment makes it more than just a wrestling podcast.

5. OSW Review

Short for Old School Wrestling Review, this Irish podcast (with video) takes a humorous look at classic wrestling shows and films. It’s a blend of comedy, nostalgia and fandom that resonates with listeners who want to relive previous eras of the sport while laughing along with the hosts’ banter.

6. WhatCulture Wrestling

A fast-paced show tied to the popular wrestling site, WhatCulture Wrestling covers news, predictions and post-event breakdowns. Its energetic banter makes it perfect for fans who want strong opinions and quick takes without committing to lengthy episodes.

7. Solomonster Sounds Off

This long-running podcast covers “the good, the bad and the ugly” of pro wrestling across WWE, AEW and other promotions. Fans tune in for the host’s honesty and thoughtful analysis, which provides a balance between critique and celebration of the industry.

8. The Jim Cornette Experience

Wrestling manager and commentator Jim Cornette is not known for holding back with his opinions. Together with Brian Last, he offers his takes on current events and wrestling history. Cornette’s unfiltered commentary has made this a must-listen for fans who enjoy strong viewpoints and debate.

9. The Trish and Sarah Wrestling Podcast

Passionate fans Trish and Sarah take a deep dive into the wrestling world, breaking down ratings, ticket sales and media strategies, reviewing shows and pay-per-views, and sometimes poking fun at the internet wrestling community. Episodes often span major developments in WWE, AEW and beyond, blending business metrics, fan perspectives and sharp commentary, wrapped in genuine enthusiasm for the sport.

10. What's Your Story? with Steph McMahon

In this fortnightly podcast, former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon sits down with figures from wrestling, other sports, entertainment and business to uncover the personal stories behind their public personas. Guests share defining moments, challenges and successes, while McMahon also reflects on her own journey growing up in the WWE spotlight.

