Serena Williams announces birth of second child

Serena Williams on Tuesday announced the birth of her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, with husband Alexis Ohanian.

The retired tennis player, 41, posted a TikTok video, which showed the now mother of two holding her newborn baby as she sat down next to her husband and eldest daughter Olympia.

Accompanying the video were the words “welcome my beautiful angel” and an audio clip from the song Beautiful by Bazzi, featuring Camila Cabello.

Ohanian also confirmed the news, revealing their daughter's name in a statement posted to his social media.

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy and healthy newborn girl, and happy and healthy mama. Feeling grateful,” he wrote.

Ohanian said that Williams had given him “another incomparable gift” and thanked all of “the amazing medical staff” who took care of his wife and daughter.

I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical… pic.twitter.com/AUwvt8JprI — Alexis Ohanian 🧠 (@alexisohanian) August 22, 2023

Williams in July announced she was giving birth to a baby girl in a YouTube video where she was joined by family and friends for a gender reveal party.

She also had a “pre-push” party complete with spa treatments including facials and foot massages.

The celebrity revealed she was pregnant in an Instagram post that showed off her and Ohanian's 2023 Met Gala look, with a caption reading: “Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala.”

Williams found out she was pregnant with her eldest daughter Olympia two days before the 2017 Australian Open.