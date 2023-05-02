Serena Williams confirms second pregnancy on Met Gala 2023 red carpet

Serena Williams announced she is pregnant with her second child at the Met Gala, confirming speculation roused by a TikTok video she posted before the event.

The retired tennis star said she and her husband Alexis Ohanian were “excited” that event chairwoman Anna Wintour had “invited the three of us to the Met Gala".

Later, wearing a custom-fitted Gucci gown, Williams arrived at the event with Ohanian revealing her bump to the world. With a deeply scooped neckline, the dress had sheer sleeves and a white, kick-flare skirt, which she finished with strings of pearls, a signature of Karl Lagerfeld, who was the theme for this year's event.

Serena William and Alexis Ohanian at the Met Gala. EPA

Having won 23 grand slam titles, Williams retired from professional tennis in September to spend more time with her daughter Olympia, who was born in 2017. Speaking with Vogue at the time, Williams explained how she was “evolving away from tennis” and that she wanted to expand her family.

Williams also launched her own fashion label, S by Serena, in 2018 and has collaborated with Nike on a line of fashion-inspired active wear. The athlete, 41, is considered to be one of the greatest tennis players of all time, while her husband Ohanian is an internet entrepreneur and investor, best known for co-founding Reddit.

Rihanna shows off her baby bump in custom-made Valentino, at the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" opening in New York. AFP

Also showing off a baby bump at the event was Rihanna, who arrived late with her partner A$AP Rocky. Dressing in a vaguely bridal, camelia-inspired gown and cape, custom-made by Valentino, the singer described how her second pregnancy was a different experience from her first. Speaking with E! she explained how “just everything" had changed the second time around, and that she was experiencing "no cravings and tons of nausea". "I’m enjoying it. I feel good, I feel energetic,” she said. The couple welcomed their first son last year.

Model Karlie Klass also announced her second pregnancy, in a skin-tight black dress by Loewe. Joking with Vogue on the red carpet, Klass said of her bump: “I got a plus one, don’t tell anybody.” Her dress was created by Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson, as a tight-fitting black dress, finished with strands of pearls. It was inspired by a Chanel dress made by Lagerfeld in 1983, that featured trompe-l'œil strings of pearls.