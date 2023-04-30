Viral Masaka Kids Africana group to perform at Sharjah Children's Reading Festival

Social media stars and dancing sensations Masaka Kids Africana are headed to the UAE to perform at the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival.

The Ugandan children's group, some as young as 2, have more than 3.45 million subscribers on YouTube, 7.8 million followers on Instagram and 5.5 million followers on TikTok. They will bring their soulful tunes and dance moves to the annual event, to be held from May 3-14 at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

Held under the theme Train Your Brain, the 12-day event organised by the Sharjah Book Authority is set up to teach visitors about different cultures, celebrate the talents of young people from around the world and promote the power of books and reading for all.

Hailing from Masaka, a district in central Uganda, Masaka Kids Africana are a group of more than 30 dancers, many of whom have lost one or both parents through the devastation of war, famine or disease. Founded in 2014 by Kavuma Dauda, a local teacher from Masaka, the non-profit group use dance and song as a medium of expression for the children, enabling them to connect to each other and the world and realise potential.

READ MORE Sharjah to host first-ever animation conference

The multi-talented kids have often been praised for being an example of how crisis can be turned into opportunity with determination and creativity.

Known for their unbridled energy, they have performed on many international stages including at the UN headquarters in New York, the World Bank in Washington DC and the African Union headquarters in Ethiopia. They have also won several awards for their electrifying performances, including the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for Favourite African Social Stars.