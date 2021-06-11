From Ragheb Alama to ‘Mamma Mia!’: eight shows to see at Dubai Opera

Some theatres may still be shuttered around the world, but the curtains are raised at Dubai Opera.

The Downtown Dubai venue continues to build a programme of events for the year, each cementing its stature as one of the region’s key cultural destinations.

From classical concerts featuring seasoned talent and shows by acclaimed Arabic artists to stand-up comedy and a blockbuster musical, the coming calendar aims to please all tastes.

While Dubai Opera's online list of safety measures does not require patrons to be fully vaccinated at present, visitors should check the venue's website for updates.

Here are eight shows to check out at the venue in 2021.

1. 'Peter Pan': Friday, June 18

UAE dance studio Turning Pointe returns to Dubai Opera with a ballet of JM Barrie's classic tale Peter Pan on July 18. Instagram / turningpointeuae

After 2019's successful staging of Beauty and the Beast, UAE dance studio Turning Pointe returns to Dubai Opera with a ballet of JM Barrie's classic tale Peter Pan.

A story about a mischievous young boy who refuses to grow up, the show offers both solid family entertainment and a showcase of UAE dance talent.

Show times are 1.30pm and 5pm; tickets from Dh130

2. Joseph Calleja and the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra: Saturday, June 19

The Maltese tenor is a successful recording artist, clocking up top placings on the US classical music charts.

He has a Grammy nomination for the DVD recording of his role in London's Royal Opera House production of La Traviata with US soprano Renee Fleming, and last year released well-received album The Magic of Mantovani.

Concert begins at 8pm; tickets from Dh295

3. Lim Ji-young and Remi Geniet with the Armenian State Symphonic Orchestra: Sunday, June 20

South Korean violinist Lim Ji-young and French pianist Remi Geniet, winners of the prestigious Queen Elisabeth music competition in 2015 and 2013 respectively, will showcase their talent with pieces by German composer Felix Mendelssohn and contemporary Ukrainian composer Alexey Shor.

Concert begins at 8pm; tickets from Dh250

4. Faia Younan: Thursday, July 8

Born in Aleppo, Syria, before migrating to Sweden aged 7, Younan made her voice known courtesy of her YouTube song To Our Countries, which went regionally viral in 2014.

A year later, Younan relocated to Beirut to dedicate herself to a music career.

In addition to two well-received albums, the most recent being 2019's A Sea Between Us, Younan also featured on the 2019 single Busted and Blue by UK group Gorillaz.

Concert begins at 9pm; tickets from Dh295

5. 'The Sound of Hollywood': Friday, July 9

Relive your favourite film moments as The Dubai Opera Big Band perform select pieces from classic and popular films.

From The Pink Panther and James Bond to Kill Bill and Austin Powers, the ensemble – featuring players from the UAE and the wider Gulf – should delight film and music buffs alike.

Show times are 2pm and 8pm; tickets from Dh130

6. Ragheb Alama: Thursday and Friday, July 15 and 16

Lebanese crooner Ragheb Alama will don a slick black suit once again for his return to Dubai Opera.

Expect a set of evocative balladry and Lebanese pop tracks, including signature songs Nasini El Donya, Habib Albi and Tar El Balad.

Alama may even perform some new material such as recently released patriotic song Bous El Al Aalam and the summery El Haya Ala Osolha.

Concert begins at 9pm; tickets from Dh400

7. 'The Show W Bass': Saturday, July 17

Lebanese television personality Hisham Haddad will host a night of Arabic laughs.

The Show W Bass features the cream of the Lebanese stand-up comedy scene, including Tony Abou Jaoude, Jad Bou Karam and Amal Taleb.

Concert begins at 8.30pm; tickets from Dh250

8. ‘Mamma Mia!’: Monday, September 13 to Wednesday, September 22

Smash-hit musical Mamma Mia! will make its UAE premiere with an 11-day run.

The West End comedy smash is set to the hits of the Swedish pop group Abba, while telling the tale of a single mother, her daughter and three possible fathers.

Songs featured include Dancing Queen, The Winner Takes it All and I Have a Dream.

Show times are 8pm and 2pm (Friday and Saturday matinees); tickets from Dh295

