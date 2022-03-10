Disney is bringing an exclusive show to Expo 2020 Dubai

Some Disney magic is set to come to Expo 2020 Dubai before it wraps up.

Two of Disney's most famous characters can be seen in Mickey and Minnie’s Magical Voyage show, which will take place at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre on March 19 for two performances — one at 7pm and the other at 8.30pm. And they're free for all Expo ticket holders.

The show will be hosted by Lebanese TV presenter Raya Abirached and has been created especially for Expo 2020 Dubai. It will also feature a number of other beloved Disney characters as they embark on a journey with some of their famous friends along the way.

Before stopping at Expo, Mickey and friends brought variations of their adventure show to the Disney Cruise Line, with a stop at Disney World in Florida. They will also touch down at Disneyland Paris with a stay at Disney’s Hotel New York Hotel – The Art of Marvel where they will get a sneak peek at the Avenger campus at Walt Disney Studios.

In January, it was announced that Disney will be launching its streaming platform, Disney+, in the Middle East. While no exact date has been revealed, it is expected to be sometime in the summer. The platform will offer shows such as The Mandalorian and WandaVision, and will also feature blockbuster content from Star Wars and Marvel.

Read More 20 concerts to attend at Expo 2020 Dubai before it ends

Disney+ will also bring viewers content from Disney’s wider catalogue, alongside shows from animation giant Pixar, factual programmer National Geographic and family entertainment subsidiary Star.

Disney+ is currently available in more than 30 of the world’s largest markets, including the US, Canada, the UK, Germany and France. Previously, the content could be viewed as part of OSN Streaming.