Last chance to catch DSS live shows and performances

Raffles and retail therapy aside, Dubai Summer Surprises also includes a line-up of live events this year, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). Here are all the shows you can catch over the next week before DSS draws to an end on September 4.

Laughter Factory, August 27

Comedians Nick Guerra, Jack Jr and Lisa Curry promise an evening of giggles as they put on two back-to-back shows tonight: at 7pm at Studio One Hotel and at 8.30pm at Grand Millennium Business Bay.

Tickets cost from Dh160 and can be bought at www.thelaughterfactory.com .

Arabic concert, August 27

Arabic singers Balqees, Saif Nabeel and Mohammed Assaf will perform at a live-in concert tonight at Sheikh Rashid Hall at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 9pm onwards.

Tickets cost from Dh150 and can be bought at visitdubai.com.

Bollywood concert, August 27

Bollywood songstress Sunidhi Chauhan will perform live at a family-friendly concert at the Coca-Cola Arena tonight from 9.30pm. The singer will belt out hit tracks including Mehboob Mere and Deedar De.

Tickets cost from Dh100 and can be bought at visitdubai.com.

Piano recitals, August 28 and 29

The Dubai Opera kick-starts its classical concerts as part of the InClassica 2021 series with a show by Canadian pianist Marc-Andre Hamelin at 8pm on Saturday, August 28, followed by the “famous trio” of Vincent Coq on piano, Jean-Marc Phillips-Varjabedian on violin and Raphael Pidoux on cello at 8pm on Sunday, August 29.

Tickets cost from Dh210 for both performances, and can be bought at dubaiopera.com or the box office on Opera Plaza on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

Album release, August 30

Get an exclusive preview of Trip, the latest album by CNRMafia, a home-grown band that have made their mark on Dubai’s music scene in recent years. The event starts at 7.30pm and is part of the Fridge Concert Series at The Fridge Warehouse in Alserkal Avenue.

Tickets cost from Dh85 and can be bought at dubai.platinumlist.net.

The Three Kings in Concert, August 30

At 8pm on Monday, August 30, catch violinist Maxim Vengerov, cellist Steven Isserlis and pianist Roustem Saitkoulov, who will play live as The Three Kings, as part of Dubai Opera’s InClassica 2021 series.

Tickets cost from Dh255, and can be bought at dubaiopera.com or the box office on Opera Plaza on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

From My Bookshelf, August 31

American-Maltese composer Alexey Shor's famed concerto for piano and orchestra, From My Bookshelf, will be brought to life at Dubai Opera by award-winning Uzbek pianist Behzod Abduraimov and conductor Gergely Madaras of the Russian National Orchestra, at 8pm on Tuesday, August 31.

Tickets cost from Dh210, and can be bought at dubaiopera.com or the box office on Opera Plaza on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

A Pianist’s Travel Notebook, September 1

Madaras and the Russian National Orchestra return to Dubai Opera the following day, on Wednesday, September 1 at 8pm, to conduct music by Beethoven and Tchaikovsky, interpreted by young Russian pianist Denis Kozhukhin.

Tickets cost from Dh210, and can be bought at dubaiopera.com or the box office on Opera Plaza on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

Hamza Namira, September 2

One of the stars of Egypt's thriving indie music scene, singer-songwriter Hamza Namira has built a pan-Arab fan base with folk and pop songs exploring societal issues and faith. In addition to his five albums, including last year's Mawlood Sanat 80 (Born in the Year 80), Namira's tracks on YouTube have racked up more than 200 million streams. Namira will perform live at 8pm on Thursday, September 2, at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Tickets cost from Dh200 and can be bought from coca-cola-arena.com

The Golden Voice, September 2

Australian soprano Danielle de Niese, considered one of the world’s best George Frideric Handel singers, will bring the German composer’s Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (Solomon) to life at Dubai Opera on Thursday, September 2, at 8pm.

Tickets cost from Dh210, and can be bought at dubaiopera.com or the box office on Opera Plaza on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

Kuwaiti comedy play, September 2 and 3

Catch Farhan Nassib Zaalan, a play featuring Kuwaiti comedian Tariq Al-Ali and written by Ahmed Fares, at 8.30pm on Thursday and Friday, September 2 and 3 at Dubai World Trade Centre. As part of the performance, a number of issues that come up in most Arab homes are realised within a comical framework.

Tickets cost from Dh165 and can be bought at dubai.platinumlist.net

Live comedy, September 3

American comedian Wayne Brady will take the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena at 9pm on Saturday, September 3. Best known for his stints on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Brady, 49, favours an improv comedy style and does hilarious impressions.

Tickets cost from Dh150 and can be bought at coca-cola-arena.com.

Jazz vibes, September 3

Armenian-Syrian singer and multi-instrumentalist Lena Chamamyan may be known as the voice of plenty of Arabic Ramadan dramas, including 2019's Masafat Aman, but she will shine in her own light during her solo show, at 9pm on Saturday, September 3, featuring material from her four albums, including her most recent, Lawnan (2016).

Tickets cost from Dh195 and can be bought at dubai.platinumlist.net

Indie-rock show, September 4

Russian indie-rock band Mumiy Troll will hit the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena at 8pm on Saturday, September 4, for a loud and heavy live show. With a career spanning more than two decades, Mumiy Troll is known for its blend of alternative rock with indie, folk and electronic music.

Tickets cost from Dh280 and can be bought at coca-cola-arena.com

Lyrical beauty, September 4

Virtuoso American pianist Kit Armstrong is considered something of a child prodigy, and was acclaimed as artiste etoile at the Wurzburger Mozartfest in 2016. He will interpret Mozart’s Piano Concert No 20 at Dubai Opera on Saturday, September 4 at 8pm. This show also marks the final show of DSS, although the Inclassica series at Dubai Opera is ongoing until Sunday, September 26.

Tickets cost Dh255, and can be bought at dubaiopera.com or the box office on Opera Plaza on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

Hamilton’s 2017 Australia - 2nd; China - 1st; Bahrain - 2nd; Russia - 4th; Spain - 1st; Monaco - 7th; Canada - 1st; Azerbaijan - 5th; Austria - 4th; Britain - 1st; Hungary - 4th; Belgium - 1st; Italy - 1st; Singapore - 1st; Malaysia - 2nd; Japan - 1st; United States - 1st; Mexico - 9th

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

