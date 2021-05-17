Israel-Palestine: Mohammed Assaf and Ramey Sabry among Arab musicians who have released new songs in support of Gaza

Arab pop stars and independent musicians are rallying in support of Palestine.

In light of the latest violence, which has left almost 200 Palestinians dead and more than 1,000 wounded, mostly as a result of Israeli air strikes, regional musicians are making their voices heard with new songs for the Palestinian cause.

This comes on top of Egyptian actor and rapper Mohamed Ramadan pledging all proceeds from his new single, Versace Baby, to the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

Let’s look at some of the messages behind these stirring works.

1. 'Mawtini' by Mohammed Assaf

The former Arab Idol contestant has consistently showcased his Palestinian heritage through his work.

In addition to donation drives and a live question-and-answer session with activists on social media, Assaf also released his version of the patriotic song Mawtini on Thursday.

The song is a strident reaffirmation of Palestine's historical roots and its people's right to exist within their land.

The accompanying video blends footage of protests and Al Aqsa Mosque with Assaf performing the song at a previous concert.

2. ‘Resistance’ by Ramy Essam

Hailed by some as the "voice of the Egyptian revolution" for his Tahrir Square anthem Irhal, the Egyptian star has released a sturdy rock ballad saluting the strength of Palestinians.

“Protecting what is right, putting out their fight/ Defending those who were forced out of their homes,” he sings.

3. ‘Palestine’ by MC Abdul

The young Gazan teenager is becoming a viral sensation with this hard-hitting verse about the state of his home city.

Over the beats of Eminem's Cleaning Out My Closet and video shot amid the current wreckage, MC Abdul pledges to keep representing the Palestinian cause.

"Because my only mission is to make people listen," he says. "This one is for Sheikh Jarrah, hoping it can make a difference."

The song was even shared by DJ Khaled on Instagram in a post that has since been deleted.

4. 'Al Qadiya Muktamala’ by Ramy Sabry

The pop star teamed up fellow Egyptian lyricist Tamir Hussein for this short and evocative piece praising the bravery of Palestinian protesters.

The duo state in their lyrics that the struggle for independence will not be forgotten.

