Grammys 2021 winners: the full list of who won

The 63rd annual Grammys have come to a close as all the winners have been announced. Women stole the show as four women won the top honours of the night: Record of the Year for Billie Eilish, Album of the Year for Taylor Swift, Song of the Year for HER and Best New Artist for Megan Thee Stallion.
Beyonce also picked up four awards, becoming the most decorated woman in Grammy history with 28 Grammys to her name. Harry Styles won his first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance while BTS lost out to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance after having been nominated for the first time.
The show featured dazzling performances from several artists, including Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Cardi B and BTS.
Here are the Grammy winners:
Record of the Year: Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish
Album of the Year: Folklore, Taylor Swift
Song of the Year: I Can't Breathe, HER, Tiara Thomas, D'Mile
Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance: Watermelon Sugar, Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Rain On Me, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Best Pop Vocal Album: Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Best Melodic Rap Performance: Lockdown, Anderson .Paak
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album: YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Best Rap Song: Savage, Megan Thee Stallion feat Beyonce
Best Rap Performance: Savage, Megan Thee Stallion feat Beyonce
Best Rap Album: King's Disease, Nas
Best R&B Performance: Black Parade, Beyonce
Best R&B Song: Better Than I Imagine, Robert Glasper featuring HER and Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Country Album: Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song: Crowded Table, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: 10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: American Standard, James Taylor
Best Dance/Electronic Album: Bubba, Kaytranada
Best Rock Album: The New Abnormal, The Strokes
Best Rock Song: Stay High, Brittany Howard
Best Metal Performance: Bum-Rush, Body Count
Best Rock Performance: Shameika, Fiona Apple
Best Alternative Music Album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Best Progressive R&B Album: It Is What It Is, Thundercat
Best R&B Album: Bigger Love, John Legend
Best Global Music Album: Twice as Tall, Burna Boy
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Secrets Are the Best Stories, Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Perez
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade
Best Gospel Album: Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Jesus Is King, Kanye West
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Anything for You, Ledisi
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: La Conquista del Espacio, Fito Paez
Best Reggae Album: Got to Be Tough, Toots and the Maytals
Best Spoken Word Album: Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Andrew Watt
Best Comedy Album: Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Jojo Rabbit
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Joker
Best Music Video: Brown Skin Girl, Beyonce with Blue Ivy
Best Music Film: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt
Best Children's Music Album: All the Ladies, Joanie Leeds
To see the entire list of Grammy winners, visit www.grammy.com
Updated: March 15th 2021, 3:43 AM
The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
Price, base: Dh399,999
Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8
Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic
Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm
Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)
