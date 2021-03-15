Grammys 2021 winners: the full list of who won

The 63rd annual Grammys have come to a close as all the winners have been announced. Women stole the show as four women won the top honours of the night: Record of the Year for Billie Eilish, Album of the Year for Taylor Swift, Song of the Year for HER and Best New Artist for Megan Thee Stallion.

Beyonce also picked up four awards, becoming the most decorated woman in Grammy history with 28 Grammys to her name. Harry Styles won his first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance while BTS lost out to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance after having been nominated for the first time.

The show featured dazzling performances from several artists, including Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Cardi B and BTS.

Here are the Grammy winners:

Record of the Year: Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish

Album of the Year: Folklore, Taylor Swift

Song of the Year: I Can't Breathe, HER, Tiara Thomas, D'Mile

Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance: Watermelon Sugar, Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Rain On Me, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Best Pop Vocal Album: Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Lockdown, Anderson .Paak

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album: YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

Best Rap Song: Savage, Megan Thee Stallion feat Beyonce

Best Rap Performance: Savage, Megan Thee Stallion feat Beyonce

Best Rap Album: King's Disease, Nas

Best R&B Performance: Black Parade, Beyonce

Best R&B Song: Better Than I Imagine, Robert Glasper featuring HER and Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Country Album: Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song: Crowded Table, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: 10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: American Standard, James Taylor

Best Dance/Electronic Album: Bubba, Kaytranada

Best Rock Album: The New Abnormal, The Strokes

Best Rock Song: Stay High, Brittany Howard

Best Metal Performance: Bum-Rush, Body Count

Best Rock Performance: Shameika, Fiona Apple

Best Alternative Music Album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Best Progressive R&B Album: It Is What It Is, Thundercat

Best R&B Album: Bigger Love, John Legend

Best Rap Album: King's Disease, Nas

Best Global Music Album: Twice as Tall, Burna Boy

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Secrets Are the Best Stories, Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Perez

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

Best Gospel Album: Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Jesus Is King, Kanye West

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Anything for You, Ledisi

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: La Conquista del Espacio, Fito Paez

Best Reggae Album: Got to Be Tough, Toots and the Maytals

Best Spoken Word Album: Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Andrew Watt

Best Comedy Album: Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Jojo Rabbit

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Joker

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Andrew Watt

Best Music Video: Brown Skin Girl, Beyonce with Blue Ivy

Best Music Film: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt

Best Children's Music Album: All the Ladies, Joanie Leeds

To see the entire list of Grammy winners, visit www.grammy.com

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Price, base: Dh399,999

Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)

