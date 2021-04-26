From Oscar-winning 'Soul' to 'Toy Story': a musical history of Pixar

Pixar took home two Academy Awards this year for Soul.

The film, which stars Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, won the award for Best Animated Feature as well as the Oscar for Best Original Score. While there's a lot to unpack in Soul's heartwarming and funny adventure into the "Great Beyond" and back, as it reminds us to live life for its own sake, it's the music we're here to talk about.

The cascading piano melodies, storm-tossed drum beats and fervent brass section made the score for this Pixar favourite one of the most impressive musical works of the year.

The film’s score is a collaboration between Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste. It may seem like a strange partnership at first – the Nine Inch Nails bandmates and film composers teaming up with the jazz pianist – but between the ethereal soundscapes of the Great Beyond and the breathless jazz rhythms of New York City, the end result is spectacular.

For a film about a forlorn, deceased pianist who never got the chance to make it big in life, it made sense that music would be a focal point in the film. But Pixar has always been attentive to the tunes it uses in its films, with the harmonies being as much a vital part as the heartfelt plots and cutting-edge animations.

Here we take a look at several of the film studio's best musical offerings over the years:

‘Toy Story’ (1995)

Pixar's debut feature film had people of all ages across the world singing along to Randy Newman's You've Got a Friend in Me, which was nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar at the time.

Newman’s husky vocals and the song’s playful melody set the theme and the tone of the film, which highlights the importance of friendship in facing challenges and overcoming obstacles.

The song is a major musical element of all the Toy Story films. In fact, Newman and Toy Story 3 scored the 2010 Oscar for Best Original Song for We Belong Together.

And Newman was nominated again in 2000 for Best Original Song for When She Loved Me from Toy Story 2.

‘A Bug’s Life’ (1998)

The score for A Bug's Life was also composed by Newman and contains many of his signature capering melodies.

The soundtrack of the film has the song The Time of Your Life, made popular for its uplifting instrumentation and choir section.

The score went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition, and was nominated at the Oscars for the Best Music, Original Musical or Comedy Score.

‘Monsters, Inc.’ (2001)

This is Newman's fourth collaboration with Pixar on a feature film. The song If I Didn't Have You heard at the end credits was sung by Sullivan (John Goodman) and Mike (Billy Crystal) themselves.

The song went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song and marked Newman’s first Academy Award. He had been nominated 15 times in the Best Score and Best Song categories up until that point, but had never actually won.

After the award ceremony, Newman said: "I'd rather have had it for a score, but I was much more moved by the event than I ever thought I would be. You know, it's not a measure of anything real, but I was up there and so was Jennifer Lopez and the orchestra stood up and it kind of got to me. I was almost embarrassed – but not quite.”

‘Finding Nemo’ (2003)

Finding Nemo was first Pixar feature film not scored by Newman. However, the job stayed within the family, as the music was composed by Newman's cousin, Thomas Newman.

The long-drawn and pensive string section, tiding over the soft and sparse piano lines, provided a fitting score to a film about a father looking for his son in a vast, unfamiliar ocean.

The score was nominated for an Academy Award, but lost to Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

‘The Incredibles’ (2004)

Director Brad Bird first approached John Barry to do the score for The Incredibles, wanting something similar to what the English composer did for the 1969 James Bond film On Her Majesty's Secret Service. Eventually, however, the assignment went to US composer Michael Giacchino.

As Bird wanted to give the score a 1960s feel, Giacchino opted to use the recording methods of the time. Brass instruments are front and centre and it was recorded on analogue tapes with the musicians playing in one room, feeding off of each other's energy.

The score won several awards, including at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards and BMI Film and TV Awards. It was also nominated for a Grammy.

‘Ratatouille’ (2007)

After The Incredibles, Giacchino returned to Pixar to work on the score for Ratatouille.

It is energetic and filled with gambolling accordions and cheery trumpet lines, reaching a musical high point with Colette Shows Him Le Ropes. The soundtrack also features the song Le Festin by French singer-songwriter Camille.

Giacchino's work on Ratatouille earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Original Score. It also won him his first Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack Album.

‘Wall-E’ (2008)

Thomas Newman began working on the score for Oscar-winning Wall-E as early as 2005.

Scoring a comparatively silent film must have been a daunting task, but the composer revealed in a 2009 interview with If Magazine that director Andrew Stanton had already had a lot of musical ideas by the time he came on board. "So a lot of my conclusions were about embracing Andrews' musical predispositions, or trying to defy them," Newman said.

For one thing, Stanton wanted the score to be fully orchestral, but Newman felt this was an unnecessary limitation and ended up using electronic instruments in certain scenes, especially those aboard the spacecraft Axiom.

It was nominated for both Best Original Song for Down to Earth and Best Original Score at the Oscars in 2009.

‘Up’ (2009)

This is the third Pixar feature to be scored by Giacchino.

As the film opens up with a montage protagonist Carl and his wife Ellie's marriage, ending with her death, the instrumental Married Life reflects the ups and downs of their relationship, seamlessly transitioning from dreamy pinnacles to more melancholic passages, all in a span of four minutes.

Songs can be heard several times throughout the film. For example, Muntz's Theme is first heard when young Carl is watching a newsreel about the explorer Charles F Muntz, and then again when the character reappears 70 years later.

Ellie's Theme, meanwhile, is a simple piano line when the character is introduced as a little girl, but in the scene where Carl lifts his house with balloons, it is heard as a full-blown orchestral piece.

The score bagged Pixar its first Academy Award in the Best Original Score category, and also picked up the Grammy, Golden Globe and Bafta.

‘Brave’ (2012)

The score for Brave was written by Scottish film composer Patrick Doyle and performed by the London Symphony Orchestra.

Doyle used traditional Scottish instruments, such as the bagpipes, the solo fiddle, Celtic harps, flutes and the bodhran to give the film an authentic Scottish feel.

For a more contemporary twist, he used an electronically-treated dulcimer and cimbalom. As part of his research, he travelled to Hebrides, a group of islands northwest of Scotland, to study Gaelic psalm singing.

It was nominated for Best Original Score for an Animated Film at the International Film Music Critics Association Award.

‘Inside Out’ (2015)

When director Pete Docter and producer Jonas Rivera approached Giacchino with the project, the composer’s first reaction was to write an eight-minute-long piece that expressed his own emotions while seeing the film.

For a film about how basic emotions control our actions, the impromptu composition seemed like a perfect way to start the project. Rivera even said during an interview with the blog Slash Film that the piece moved him and Docter to tears.

It picked up the International Film Music Critics Association Award for Best Original Score for an Animated Film, as well as other accolades.

‘Coco’ (2017)

As with Soul, music is a central theme in the story of Coco, which is about aspiring musician Miguel, who, confronted with his family's ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer.

The film’s score was composed by Giacchino, Germaine Franco, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

Arguably its most famous song is Remember Me, which is used several times throughout the film and in several contexts. It is heard as a mariachi arrangement, a lullaby, a nostalgic tune, as well as a pop song in the end credits.

It won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, making Robert Lopez the first double Egot (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Review: Tomb Raider

Review: Tomb Raider

Review: Tomb Raider

Review: Tomb Raider

Review: Tomb Raider

Review: Tomb Raider

Review: Tomb Raider

Review: Tomb Raider

Review: Tomb Raider

Review: Tomb Raider

Review: Tomb Raider

Review: Tomb Raider

Review: Tomb Raider

Review: Tomb Raider

Review: Tomb Raider

Review: Tomb Raider

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Scorecard Scotland 220 K Coetzer 95, J Siddique 3-49, R Mustafa 3-35 UAE 224-3 in 43,5 overs C Suri 67, B Hameed 63 not out

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

The Book of Collateral Damage Sinan Antoon (Yale University Press)

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

