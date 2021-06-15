Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki to perform in Saudi Arabia

The kingdom gears up for the return of Saudi Seasons later in the year

Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki will bring his hits to Saudi Arabia in June. Courtesy Wahid Tajani
The stars keep coming to Saudi Arabia with Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki the latest to be announced.

The Agmal Youm singer will play at the newly opened Jeddah Superdome on Friday, June 25.

Hamaki’s performance will be the second concert held at the glittering venue at King Abdullah Sports City, following fellow Egyptian Amr Diab’s inaugural show on Friday, June 18.

Bahraini-Saudi crooner Rashed Al Majed also announced his return to the kingdom with a concert at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre on Friday, July 18.

The previous evening, the venue would have hosted a double-bill show featuring Lebanese stars Elissa and Wael Kfoury.

The concerts come after the General Entertainment Authority released new safety protocols for events in May.

Some of the measures include requiring all those in attendance to be fully vaccinated, a 40 per cent capacity for outdoor events, social distancing of 1.5 metres and the wearing of masks.

The growing concert calendar is also part of plans to turbocharge the kingdom’s event’s sector.

On June 12, the Saudi tourism ministry released a trailer on social media announcing the return of Saudi Seasons for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The initiative involves a series of festivals taking place in various cities across the kingdom including Jeddah, Riyadh and Hegra. It includes events spanning the arts, heritage and culture.

In 2019, Jeddah Seasons hosted the Jeddah World Fest headlined by Janet Jackson, 50 Cent and Liam Payne.

That year’s Riyadh Season drew about 200,000 people to the three-day EDM music festival MDL Beast featuring top DJs Tiesto, David Guetta and Martin Garrix.

According to a recent report by the Saudi Press Agency, 2019’s Saudi Season attracted over 50 million visitors and generated more than 100,000 permanent and seasonal jobs.

