Amr Diab to perform in Jeddah as Saudi Arabia's concert scene ramps up

Amr Diab has announced he will perform in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah later in June.

The Egyptian pop star shared a concert poster on his Instagram page, revealing the show will take place on June 18.

Saudi Arabian press, including television news broadcaster Al Arabiya, said the concert will take place at Jeddah Super Dome, a new venue in King Abdullah Sports City.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Thursday from Ticketing Box Office.

The move marks the first concert of the year for Diab and sets the stage for what will seemingly be another busy summer.

In May, the singer posted a picture of himself in the studio with producer Nader Hamdy with the caption "cooking something".

Last summer, Diab all but owned the airwaves after dropping a number of hit singles, including Ya Baladna Ya Helwa, an ode to his homeland that racked up more than 40 million YouTube streams, and Amaken El Sahar.

The latter came with a beachside video featuring actress Dina El Sherbiny, thus confirming their relationship status.

While Diab is no stranger to Saudi Arabia, having performed large shows in the capital Riyadh, including 2019's mega music festival MDL Beast, his return to Jeddah will be extra-special as it may well be the first concert held in one of the Gulf's exciting new venues.

Located north of the city, the Jeddah Super Dome is said to be the largest of its kind in the world, with a diameter of 210 metres. The Tokyo Dome formerly held the title with 206 metres.

#Jeddah witnesses the near completion of the construction of the largest concrete dome in the world without columns, and it is called “Jeddah Super Dome”.

It is located at a distance of 34 thousand square meters, a height of 46 meters, and a diameter of 210 meters #Vision2030 pic.twitter.com/HHGeFVjGGF — سياحي 🇸🇦 KSA (@ctmsaudi) February 21, 2021

The venue, however, should not be mistaken for the Jeddah Dome, in the Sharafiyah district.

The much smaller cultural venue, home to art exhibitions and poetry readings, was built in 1978 and recently underwent restoration.

Concerts are back in Saudi Arabia

Diab's concert comes after the kingdom recently announced the resumption of entertainment activities, which were previously restricted to curb the spread of Covid-19.

تسعى #هيئة_الترفيه إلى ضمان تجربة آمنة وسعيدة للزوار بعد #عودة_الفعاليات_الترفيهية من خلال إطلاق دليل بروتوكولات 💚🇸🇦



للإطلاع على الدليل:https://t.co/JkpJ6K0Emj pic.twitter.com/zm5I7Kq0iy — الهيئة العامة للترفيه (@GEA_SA) May 27, 2021

In May, the General Entertainment Authority released health and safety protocols for events.

Some of the measures include requiring all attendees to be fully vaccinated, a 40 per cent capacity for outdoor events, social distancing of 1.5 metres and wearing masks.

Diab’s concert is one of several organised by the authority this week.

On Thursday, Kuwait's Nabil Shuail and Syria's Assala Nasri will team up for a joint show at the Crowne Plaza – Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention Center.

The following day, Saudi crooner Mohammed Abdo will perform in Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre.

