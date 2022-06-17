Promoter 'confident' Justin Bieber's Dubai shows will go ahead as planned

The promoter behind Justin Bieber’s Dubai two concerts is confident they will go ahead as planned.

Speaking to The National ahead of the Canadian singer’s arrival, with two dates at the Coca-Cola Arena planned for October 8 and 9, chief executive of Top Entertainment Thomas Ovesen says he is not worried about a cancellation.

Dubai’s position in the tour calendar provides enough time for Bieber to make it through his current bout with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, he hopes.

"We do understand that he is getting the best treatment available and that he is responding really well and it's only a matter of time until he is successfully recovered," he says.

"While there are some shows that have been postponed and rescheduled because he can't play them right now, the Dubai show comes off the back of his European leg.

“I am sure that he is going to be back on the road well before that. So I am not at all worried about the Coca-Cola Arena concerts not going ahead as planned.”

Ovesen also confirmed both shows will feature a supporting act, which will be announced soon.

"We just want Justin to get well enough to announce the resumption of the tour and then we will be sharing a lot more information with the fans about the two shows in Dubai and what they entail, including support talents,” he said.

Supporting Bieber on the North American leg of the Justice World Tour were Jaden Smith (son of actor Will Smith), Australian singer-songwriter Eddie Benjamin, Colombian singer Teo and US artist Harry Hudson.

Bieber announced his diagnosis and the pause of his Justice World Tour on June 10.

This came on the back of Bieber cancelling two shows at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on June 7, citing ill health.

According to wife Hailey Bieber, the pop-star is "getting better every single day".

"He’s feeling a lot better and, obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be totally OK, and I’m just grateful that he’s fine,” she said during her appearance on US television show Good Morning America on Wednesday.

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

The condition is described as a complication of shingles that occurs when an outbreak affects the facial nerve near one ear.

It can cause hearing loss in addition to facial paralysis.

When revealing the condition in an Instagram video on June 11, Bieber said he was suffering from a partial facial paralysis.

Bieber has cancelled a run of North American shows, including two dates at New York City's Madison Square Garden, until July 3.

The tour is set to resume on July 31 at Lucca, Italy.

According to the Coca-Cola Arena website, the only tickets available for both Bieber concerts are under the Fanpit Standing (Dh1,349) and Fanpit Seated (Dh 1,649) categories.

Similar to Bieber's previous Dubai shows in 2013 and 2017, Ovesen expects all tickets to be snapped well before the singer arrives in the UAE.

"We do have a few more left, but they are not many and they will sell out," he says.

"If you want to attend the show but leave it until late, the chances are you wont find any available tickets for both concerts."

More information is available at coca-cola-arena.com