Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid-19, postpones Las Vegas show

A much-anticipated world tour by Justin Bieber is being rescheduled yet again after the Canadian pop star and his team members tested positive for Covid-19. Bieber was scheduled to perform on Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena, his second stop on the 52-date Justice World Tour, but organisers on Saturday announced a postponement.

"Due to positive Covid results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible," T-Mobile Arena said.

A representative for Bieber, 27, told CNN the singer has a mild case of Covid-19.

This is the third time the Justice World Tour has been delayed. Initially scheduled to begin in 2020, the tour was postponed to 2021 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, and then to 2022. Bieber finally performed the first show in San Diego on February 18.

Sunday's Las Vegas show was only the second stop on the tour, which spans arenas in the US, Canada and other locations across South America, Australia and Europe. An October 13 stop in Tel Aviv is also on the cards.

While the Las Vegas show has been rescheduled to June 28, it wasn't immediately clear whether or not the rest of the dates on the world tour would be affected. The next show on the calendar is in Arizona on February 22.

In December, Bieber performed in Jeddah on the closing night of the first Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix.

Bieber is the second A-list musician to cancel a Las Vegas show this year.

Last month, a tearful Adele announced she was postponing her Las Vegas residency, which was due to start at Caesars Palace on January 21.

The British singer took to Instagram to tell fans, posting a message saying the event had been “absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid", and that dates would be rescheduled.

“Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid, they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show and I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted, I’m gutted. And I’m sorry it’s so last minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time,” she said.

The singer was due to perform her Weekends With Adele show every Friday and Saturday from January 21 until April 16. Tickets had been selling on the secondary market for up to $30,000, according to reports.