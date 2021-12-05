Hosting Saudi Arabia's first F1 Grand Prix 'a dream come true' say fans

Thousands of Formula One fans visited the Jeddah Corniche Circuit over the weekend expressing "pride and amazement" that the Kingdom was hosting its first Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix.

Jeddah's Corniche Circuit has a wide range of activities for kids and adults including interactive games, rides, merchandise stores, fashion pop-ups, restaurants, and coffee shops spread across the venue.

For grandstand ticket holders, an area in the South circuit was dedicated to an outdoor seating area with big-screen streaming Friday's practice and Saturday's qualifying live.

"My entire family and our cousins are here. We watched the amazing cars on the racetrack - my heart was racing! I can't believe I can watch the F1 race and have all the best racers in the world in my home country. It's such a proud moment for us," said Hassan Jameel, a spectator at the event.

"I enjoyed the F1 simulation games the most. My friends and I spent six hours here and I have to say it's one the best days I've had since the outbreak of the pandemic," Ibrahim Saleh, a Saudi national told The National. "The views from the paddock are amazing, so is the hospitality. Super excited for the race tomorrow!"

Lewis Hamilton secured pole position for Sunday's race after title rival Max Verstappen crashed into a wall on his final flying lap.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is the fastest street circuit in the world with an average speed of 252 kilometers per hour and a maximum speed of 322 kilometers per hour in the last turn.

"It's so exciting to watch this in real-time. The general feeling is of pride and amazement. To be able to host the world champions and F1 in Saudi Arabia is unbelievable," Fatima Rashid saidl. "I loved the new Jeddah Art Promenade."