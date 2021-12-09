How to watch the Kanye West and Drake live concert tonight

The Free Larry Hoover benefit concert on Thursday, starring Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Drake, will reunite the hip-hop stars for the first time since 2016.

Here's how you can watch it live:

The concert, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video and the Amazon Music Twitch channel.

Imax will stream the concert in select theatres in an exclusive, one-night-only Imax Live event. It will light up the big screens in cities including Atlanta, Georgia; New York; Washington; Charlotte, North Carolina; Miami; and cities in California. A full list is available on the Imax website.

Rap-A-Lot Records chief executive J Prince said "Certified Lover Boy" Drake agreed to set aside his differences with "Donda" Ye, after looking at “the bigger picture” and his desire to affect change.

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” Kanye West said.

Larry Hoover is a former Chicago gang leader serving six life sentences (200 years) for a gang-related murder that took place in 1973.

His family and many believe that Hoover has served enough time and that the sentence was excessive.

“With Ye, Drake and J Prince united to advocate for my father’s release, we can take our plea for redemption worldwide and show that we are truly stronger together on behalf of any and everyone with a loved one wrong or unjustly incarcerated. Free my father," Hoover’s son said.

Other organisations that will also receive proceeds from the performance are Uptown People’s Law Centre, Ex-Cons for Community Change, and Hustle 2.0.

“Kanye and Drake have spent their careers pushing boundaries and defining culture, and we’re excited to give fans around the world a front row seat to this concert,” Amazon Music head of hip-hop and R&B Tim Hinshaw said.