Disney Princess – The Concert holds world premiere in Saudi Arabia

Disney Princess – The Concert held its world premiere in Saudi Arabia before the rest of its world tour.

Presented by the Riyadh International Book Fair, the event is produced by Disney Concerts in association with Impresario Live and organised by Benchmark Events company in the kingdom. It was the first Disney concert to take place in Saudi Arabia.

For the concert, Broadway stars performed songs sung by Disney princesses Belle, Jasmine, Nala and Anastasia. Think Frozen's Let it Go, A Whole New World from Aladdin and Colours of the Wind from Pocahontas. Performances took place at King Fahad Cultural Centre in Riyadh.

Drama Desk Award-nominee Christy Altomare, Tony-nominee Susan Egan, Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters, alongside music director Benjamin Rauhala and the enchanting Prince, Adam Joseph, came to the Saudi Arabian capital to perform the classics as part of the tour.

After the performances, Egan took to her Twitter to share how she enjoyed her time in the kingdom.

Loved exploring the culture in Saudi Arabia this week!

Winters posted about her experience in Saudi Arabia on Instagram, even sharing a clip of her performing a song from The Lion King:

The concert series is officially part of Disney Concerts, the production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. They produce concerts and tours, and license Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters worldwide.