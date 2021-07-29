Stormzy and HSBC to fund 30 black students to study at Cambridge University

The grime star has already funded the study of six black students at the prestigious university

Stormzy and HSBC will fund the studies of 30 black students at Cambridge University. Getty Images

Sophie Prideaux
Jul 29, 2021

Stormzy has pledged to support a further 30 black students to study at Cambridge University.

The Stormzy Scholarship programme, which is run by the grime artist’s #Merky Foundation, has now partnered with HSBC UK to offer a £20,000 ($27,900) annual scholarship to 30 more students.

The funds will cover tuition fees and maintenance costs for 10 new students each year over the next three years.

The programme, which first launched in 2018, has supported six black students through their studies at Cambridge thus far. The first batch of graduates completed their courses this summer, graduating with a high 2:1 and a 2:1.

"For 30 more black students to have the opportunity to study at Cambridge University - the same year our initial 2018 scholars graduate - feels like an incredible milestone," Stormzy said.

The programme is open to UK students of black or mixed race heritage with a confirmed place at the university.

Senior pro-vice-chancellor, Professor Graham Virgo, said: "Since the Stormzy Scholarships were announced in 2018, we have seen a significant increase in the number of black students applying to study here and being admitted and we are very proud to see the first two students supported by the scheme graduate this year."

Updated: July 29th 2021, 3:30 PM

The Breadwinner

Director: Nora Twomey

Starring: Saara Chaudry,  Soma Chhaya,  Laara Sadiq 

Three stars

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut

Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

