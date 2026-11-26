British comedian Michael McIntyre is returning to the UAE, with a performance at Dubai Opera on January 5.

The bestselling comic, who has performed numerous times in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, will make his debut at the Downtown Dubai venue with a show featuring a mix of new material and classic routines, organisers GME Events announced on Thursday.

McIntyre has built a career finding humour in the mundane aspects of everyday life. From the frustrations of family holidays and supermarket trips to the quirks of married life and parenting, his observational comedy is characterised by animated storytelling, exaggerated facial expressions and energetic physical delivery.

His largely family-friendly brand of humour, which relies more on the absurdities of everyday behaviour than on controversial subject matter, has helped him cultivate an international following.

McIntyre has performed in the UAE several times. Photo: GME Events Show caption: McIntyre has performed in the UAE several times. Photo: GME …

A regular visitor to the UAE, McIntyre performed two sold-out shows in Dubai in 2013 as part of his first Middle East tour. He returned in 2015 to preview his show Happy & Glorious at Dubai World Trade Centre, and has since appeared at Coca-Cola Arena and Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena.

He was also among the international stars announced for Abu Dhabi Comedy Season last year.

The UAE itself has provided inspiration for some of his routines, with McIntyre poking fun at everything from Dubai's summer heat to the driving habits of its residents during previous performances.

According to organisers, McIntyre has sold more than five million tickets across his worldwide tours. His record-breaking run of 33 sold-out shows at London's O2 Arena earned him the keys to the venue.

His most recent tour, Macnificent, took him across Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the UAE, while his 2020 Netflix special, Michael McIntyre: Showman, was among the streaming platform's most-watched comedy shows that year.

Away from stand-up, McIntyre is also one of Britain's most recognisable television personalities. His Bafta-winning BBC entertainment programme Michael McIntyre's Big Show, which features celebrity guests, musical performances and pranks, has been renewed for a 10th season.

He also created and hosts the celebrity-assisted BBC game show The Wheel, which is set to enter its seventh season.

Tickets for Michael McIntyre's Dubai Opera show start at Dh395 and are available through Dubai Opera and Platinumlist