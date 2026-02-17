Grammy-winning Clipse join Mustard, Gunna and Ayra Starr to headline Bred Abu Dhabi 2026

Hip-hop duo Clipse and producer Mustard will headline this year’s Bred Abu Dhabi festival when it returns to Yas Marina Circuit from April 22 to 26.

Both acts will take to the main stage on April 23, followed by US rapper Gunna and UK rapper Nemzzz on April 24, and Bryson Tiller and Ayra Starr the following night.

More artist will be announced closer to the date.

Made up of brothers Pusha T and Malice, Clipse are fresh off the back of their first Grammy, for Best Rap Performance. Their celebrated comeback album Let God Sort Em Out, produced by Pharrell Williams, was also nominated for Best Rap Album and Album of the Year.

A track likely to receive a strong welcome in Abu Dhabi is So Be It, which features a sample of Saudi singer Talal Maddah's Maza Akoulou. Expect a set featuring a selection of their taut and minimalist hits, including Mr Me Too and Wamp Wamp (What It Do).

Los Angeles producer Mustard has long been one of the most respected figures in hip-hop, with his career accelerating after he collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, providing the backdrop for the Drake-dissing track Not Like Us.

Bryson Tiller brings his sturdy RnB catalogue to Abu Dhabi. Getty Info

Rising to prominence in the early 2010s, DJ Mustard is synonymous with a stripped-back West Coast club sound, exemplified by his work on Tyga’s Rack City and hits including Don’t Tell ’Em by Jeremih, 2 On by Tinashe and Big Bank by YG.

Atlanta rapper Gunna brings a melodic spin to trap music with a set likely to feature crowd favourites including Drip Too Hard, while Nemzzz represents a younger UK rap wave blending drill and melodic rap, as heard in tracks such as Elevate and Cold.

Nigerian singer-songwriter Ayra Starr at the 2025 Global Citizen Festival in New York. AFP Info

Tiller will showcase his smooth RnB vocals on the final night, while Nigerian Afrobeats star Starr is set to perform hits including Bloody Samaritan and Rush, the latter becoming one of the most streamed Afrobeats tracks internationally in 2022.

Beyond the music programme, the festival will feature streetwear activations, gaming tournaments, food vendors and art installations.

Tickets are now on sale, with concert access starting from Dh245. Day passes and five-day festival passes are available through official ticketing platforms.