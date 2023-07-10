Travis Scott to launch his upcoming album Utopia with live-stream from Giza pyramids

US rapper Travis Scott has announced that he will launch his upcoming fourth album Utopia with a live-streamed performance from the Giza pyramids.

Tickets for the show, which takes place on July 28, went on sale on Sunday night via the Egyptian event outlet TicketMarche.

The event is being organised by Beverly Hill events organisers and promoters Live Nation who have previously put together shows for Scott as well as a May concert in Cairo by '90s boy band the Backstreet Boys.

However, Live Nation’s involvement has been met with apprehension by some Egyptian media outlets after a 2021 show they organised for Scott in his hometown of Houston, Texas, ended with 10 deaths and many injuries. The concert also resulted in 25 hospitalisations and more than 300 people being treated for injuries.

Though a release date for Scott’s much-anticipated fourth album has yet to be announced, the album is available for pre-order now.

Five cover artworks have been created for the release, according to Scott's website.

In May 2023, Scott previewed Utopia for members of the Houston Astros, a popular baseball team, in their locker room.

Utopia marks the longest that Scott’s fans have had to wait for new music since the release of his previous album Astroworld in 2018. It was released two years after 2016’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight.

Egypt’s tourism ministry through its PR arm Experience Egypt announced on Sunday that Scott’s show would be taking place at the Giza plateau. The post has since been deleted from all its social media platforms.