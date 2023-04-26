Yusuf Islam writes 'manifesto' for King Charles III and releases new single

Yusuf Islam, the singer formerly known as Cat Stevens, has issued a 10-point manifesto that lays out the qualities of a conscientious ruler.

The list, titled Manifesto for a Good King, is addressed to the UK's King Charles III and comes before his coronation on May 6.

“Even if you’re a King, you’re still a servant of God,” the list, as quoted by The Guardian, begins. It then reminds King Charles to “feed the hungry”, “help the sick and homeless”, “listen to constructive criticism” and “beware of negative people in your circle.”

In a separate message, Islam said one of the privileges of being an artist is “to express what seems unimaginable, and then hang it up there for people to ponder.”

“We can say things that others can’t. Sure, I know full well music can’t necessarily solve the world’s problems, but it can help to direct the narrative,” he says.

Islam also released a single from his upcoming album King of a Land alongside the manifesto. The title track contains a similar message to not “forget that there’s One above you, and be careful to look out for those who are below you”. The album as a whole revolves around the theme of peace.

King of a Land is Islam’s first new music since 2017. In 2020, he re-recorded one of his most famous albums, Tea for the Tillerman, to mark its 50th anniversary.

Islam didn’t intend to redo the classic album note for note and said he instead sought to make something original and record more up-to-date versions of the songs.

The recordings gave a new twist to many of the celebrated songs on the album. Longer Boats, for instance, was given a funk redressing with guest vocals by rapper Brother Ali, while Wild World was rearranged with a triple-time tango feel.

“If you listen to Longer Boats, nobody would have expected James Brown to jump in the middle of it and start funking around, but that's exactly how we did it,” Islam told Rolling Stone.

“And I got to sing a duet with myself after 50 years, which is incredible. In Father and Son, the voice of the son was taken from a recording of me in 1970 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. And now here's me at 70 singing with myself when I was about 22. It's amazing. It's virtual reality for you.”

The UK prepares for the coronation of King Charles III — in pictures